BSE seeks clarification from Rajesh Exports on ED searches

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday sought a clarification from gold jewellery firm Rajesh Exports Ltd over reports of searches conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at multiple locations linked to the Bengaluru-based company.

The exchange's query came a day after the central agency searched nine premises connected to the firm under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

"The reply is awaited," Rajesh Exports said in a regulatory filing.

The development marks a fresh escalation in the legal troubles surrounding the company, which is already facing allegations of a massive financial fraud levelled by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).