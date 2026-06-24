Amazon CEO Andy Jassy visits India as quick-commerce battle heats up

Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy is visiting India for the first time since succeeding founder Jeff Bezos in 2021. The visit signals the company's long-term commitment to a market where it has built a significant presence across e-commerce, logistics, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and entertainment.

Jassy, who is in Mumbai, is expected to meet senior government officials and industry leaders and could also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to people familiar with the matter.

The visit comes at a time when the e-commerce giant is going through one of its most contested periods yet, as homegrown quick-commerce rivals Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart and Walmart-owned Flipkart aggressively expand their dark-store networks to capture a larger share of the country's fast-growing online grocery market.

Amazon is also stepping up its efforts. The company said on Wednesday that it plans to expand Amazon Now, its ultra-fast delivery service, to more than 300 cities across India as it seeks to build what it describes as the country's largest "delivery in minutes" network. Jassy visited one of the Amazon Now micro-fulfilment centres that powers the company’s ultra-fast delivery promise. Amazon said it is on track to build India’s largest delivery-in-minutes network, with orders doubling every quarter since launch. “Amazon Now is the fastest-growing ecommerce business unit in Amazon India’s history, with orders having doubled every quarter since launch,” said Samir Kumar, Country Manager, Amazon India. “We are seeing a great response from customers, especially Prime members, who triple their shopping frequency once they start using Amazon Now.”

Amazon said what started as an experiment in India is now being expanded to several countries globally. The company has made a $35 billion investment commitment through 2030 earmarked for AI data centres as well as e-commerce. It also has a target to raise cumulative exports by Indian sellers to $80 billion by 2030. Jassy spent time at the micro-fulfilment centre meeting delivery associates and partners who serve hundreds of thousands of customers each day. Amazon also introduced ‘Sammaan’ — a dedicated programme focused on the welfare of tens of thousands of delivery associates powering its e-commerce and quick-commerce business. A portion of Amazon India's recently announced $300 million investment in operations and associate well-being will go towards strengthening and scaling the programme.

The company said Amazon Now’s orders have doubled every quarter since launch. Amazon will scale up its specialised fulfilment infrastructure to offer the largest selection of products to customers across the country — tens of thousands of products delivered within minutes or a few hours, more than one million products available for same-day delivery, over four million for next-day delivery and millions more through Prime delivery. “It is our promise that as we grow faster, the people powering that speed grow with us, with better health and wellness, education support for their families, and a safer working environment every day,” Kumar said.

Amazon Now is already available to more than 50 million customers across over 15 metro and non-metro cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Amritsar and Kochi. Amazon plans to expand its network of micro-fulfilment centres and urban fulfilment centres to house a wider selection of groceries, fruits and vegetables, frozen food, personal care products, fashion, beauty products, small appliances, home and kitchen products and other categories. Jassy’s visit comes at a time when the quick-commerce battle is heating up in India. The Indian grocery market is projected to grow to nearly $992 billion by 2030 from $658 billion currently, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.

Less than two years after launching Flipkart Minutes, Flipkart has expanded its quick-commerce network to 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres across more than 130 cities and 8,000 pincodes, as it steps up competition with Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart. The company said order volumes have grown fivefold over the past year and that it plans to expand to around 1,500 centres in the coming months. The growth has been driven by rising adoption among Generation Z shoppers and rapid expansion in smaller markets, with Flipkart saying its business in Tier-II and Tier-III cities has grown 42-fold from a year earlier.