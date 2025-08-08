Home / Companies / News / Reliance Infra subsidiaries to recover ₹21,413 cr assets in 4 years

Reliance Infra subsidiaries to recover ₹21,413 cr assets in 4 years

SC allows BSES Yamuna and Rajdhani to recover Rs 21,413 crore in regulatory assets, sets guidelines for tariff determination and oversight by regulators

R-Infra holds a 51 per cent stake in both BSES Yamuna Power and BSES Rajdhani Power.
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 12:18 PM IST
BSES Yamuna Power and BSES Rajdhani Power, material subsidiaries of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra), will recover regulatory assets worth Rs 21,413 crore over four years, R-Infra said in a statement on Friday.
 
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has recognised the regulatory assets, while the Supreme Court, on 6 August, delivered its judgment on writ petitions and civil appeals filed by the two discoms in 2014.
 
The petitions had challenged a non-cost-reflective tariff, the unlawful creation of regulatory assets, and the non-liquidation of such assets, R-Infra noted.
 
Following hearings involving state governments and state electricity regulatory commissions (ERCs), the apex court issued guidelines for handling regulatory assets and directed their recovery.
 
The court disposed of the writ petitions and civil appeals filed by the BSES discoms, setting out 10 “sutras” (guidelines) to examine issues relating to regulatory assets, their role in the regulatory regime for tariff determination, the duties and accountability of ERCs, and the powers of the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) to avert regulatory failure.
 
It also issued nine directions to ERCs and APTEL covering cost-reflective tariff determination, the creation and amortisation of regulatory assets, and regulatory oversight by APTEL to monitor the implementation of ERC directions.
 
R-Infra holds a 51 per cent stake in both BSES Yamuna Power and BSES Rajdhani Power, with the remaining 49 per cent owned by the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.
 
Separately, R-Infra posted a consolidated profit (attributable to owners of the parent) of Rs 59.84 crore for the first quarter of FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 233.74 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,907.82 crore, down 17.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while expenses declined 4.84 per cent YoY to Rs 6,469.81 crore.

Topics :Reliance InfraReliance InfrastructureDiscoms

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

