Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Reliance Infra reports Q1FY26 profit of Rs 59 crore, revenue drops 17%

Reliance Infra reports Q1FY26 profit of Rs 59 crore, revenue drops 17%

Reliance Infrastructure posts a profit of Rs 59 crore in Q1 FY26, reversing the previous year's loss. The company's revenue drops, but consolidated EBITDA increases by 29%

R-Infra’s total market capitalisation as of Friday was Rs 13,549.67 crore. Its shares, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), closed at Rs 342.05 per equity share. | Photo: Company website

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anil Ambani family-owned Reliance Infrastructure (R-Infra) posted a profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 (Q1 FY26) of Rs 59.84 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 233.74 crore reported in the June quarter of FY25.
 
The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 5,907.82 crore, down 17.86 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Its expenses for the quarter were Rs 6,469.81 crore, down by 4.84 per cent YoY.
 
Sequentially, the company’s revenue grew by 43.81 per cent, while its profit declined by 98.63 per cent.
 
The company’s consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 1,494 crore, up 29 per cent YoY.
 
 
During the quarter, over 51,434 new households were added in Delhi Discoms, bringing the total number of households to around 52.78 lakh. Transmission and distribution (T&D) losses were reduced to below 6.5 per cent on a rolling basis in Delhi Discoms, aided by high operational efficiencies, the company claimed. 

In Q1 FY26, R-Infra’s subsidiary Mumbai Metro One achieved the highest-ever Q1 fare revenue of Rs 84 crore. Mumbai Metro One also secured station branding rights at Airport Road and Andheri stations with HDFC Ergo and AMFI, respectively.
 
Earlier, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal stayed an order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai, admitting R-Infra into the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process following a plea filed by IDBI Trusteeship Services over an alleged default of Rs 88.68 crore (apart from interest). The company, however, claimed that it had made full payment of Rs 92.68 crore.
 
R-Infra’s total market capitalisation as of Friday was Rs 13,549.67 crore. Its shares, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), closed at Rs 342.05 per equity share.

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

