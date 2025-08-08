OpenAI offers millions in bonuses to 1,000 staff amid AI talent race

OpenAI is awarding substantial bonuses to approximately 1,000 employees, which makes up about one-third of its workforce, as part of its effort to retain top technical talent amid growing competitive pressure in the artificial intelligence sector, according to a report by The Information.

The bonuses, which range from the low hundreds of thousands to several million dollars, are being offered to staff in technical research and engineering roles.

Their value will be based on each employee’s performance, seniority, and role. Employees will have the option to receive the payouts in either cash or equity, with the awards vesting quarterly over two years.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has been outspoken about the competition. Speaking on Uncapped, a podcast hosted by his brother Jack Altman, he described Meta’s tactics as “crazy”, citing signing bonus offers of up to $100 million—and in some cases, even more in total compensation. “They started making giant offers to a lot of people on our team,” Altman said. “So far, none of our best people have decided to take them up on that.” ALSO READ: After Mira Murati's rejection, her cofounder turns down Zuckerberg's $1.5 bn offer Meta’s investment in AI and talent hunt Meta’s push into advanced AI has been backed by a $14.3 billion investment in Scale AI, a key data-labelling company used to train large models. Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang has been tapped to lead Meta’s AI initiative, which is reportedly overseen directly by CEO Mark Zuckerberg.