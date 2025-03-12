Only 1 in 6 corporate flyers in 2024 was a woman; Mumbai leads among metros

The share of women corporate flyers stood at approximately 15.8 per cent in 2024, indicating that only one in every six corporate travellers was a woman, reveals online travel aggregator MakeMyTrip in a press statement.

This data is derived from an analysis of corporate flyers by myBiz, MakeMyTrip’s SaaS-based corporate booking platform myBiz, which caters to over 64,000 corporate clients, examined flight bookings from nearly 3,000 companies — each employing more than 200 people and having an annual travel budget exceeding Rs 1 crore.

“The sectoral analysis of corporate travellers provides deeper insights into the representation of women among corporate flyers. In 2024, the education sector recorded the highest share of women in corporate travel at 28 per cent, followed by media and entertainment (25 per cent), and consulting (22 per cent),” the press release mentioned.

Industries such as manufacturing, chemicals, electronics, energy, textiles, and pharmaceuticals had a lower share of female corporate travellers, around 10 per cent.

Mumbai leads in female flyers

Among metropolitan cities, Mumbai recorded the highest percentage of female corporate flyers at nearly 19 per cent, followed by Delhi (18 per cent) and Bengaluru (17 per cent). Other cities on the list include Hyderabad (13 per cent), Kolkata and Ahmedabad (12 per cent), and Chennai and Pune (11 per cent). The Mumbai-Bengaluru, Delhi-Bengaluru, and Mumbai-Delhi routes had the highest proportion of women travelers, as per MakeMyTrip.

Raj Rishi Singh, CMO and CBO - Corporate, MakeMyTrip, said, “As one of the fastest-growing corporate travel platforms, myBiz powers travel for thousands of enterprises, offering a unique lens into shifting business travel trends. By offering real-time insights and integrated travel solutions, we help enterprises make informed decisions that align with their workforce travel needs and policies.”

Part payment for international flights

In January, MakeMyTrip introduced a new feature enabling travelers to book international flights using a ‘Part Payment Option’.

Also Read

According to a press release, this feature allows customers to confirm their bookings by paying only 10 per cent to 40 per cent of the total fare upfront. The remaining amount can be settled either before the travel date or within 45 days of booking — whichever comes first — without any additional charges.

The upfront payment percentage varies based on factors such as the airline, travel sector, and booking timeline. MakeMyTrip said that this feature aims to ease the financial burden on travelers, particularly larger families or groups, who often struggle with paying the full fare upfront.

Passengers using the part payment option can modify their confirmed bookings after completing the full payment, subject to fare rules. The feature has gained traction among solo travellers, couples, and families booking both short-haul and long-haul international flights, particularly for high-value tickets.