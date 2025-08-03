Home / Companies / News / BSNL, Numaligarh sign pact for 5G private network in refinery sector

BSNL, Numaligarh sign pact for 5G private network in refinery sector

The memorandum of understanding between the companies was signed during the "Industry 4.0 Workshop for CPSEs"

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd, BSNL
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 1:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-run telecom firm BSNL has signed a pact with public sector firm Numaligarh Refinery Limited for the deployment of the 5G private network in the refinery sector, an official statement said on Sunday.

The memorandum of understanding between the companies was signed during the "Industry 4.0 Workshop for CPSEs" organised under the aegis of the Ministry of Finance in Guwahati.

"Under this MoU, BSNL and NRL will collaborate to deploy India's first 5G CNPN (Captive Non-Public Network) within the refinery sector, ushering in a new era of secure, ultra-reliable, and real-time industrial connectivity. This initiative is a pioneering step in leveraging indigenous 5G infrastructure for mission-critical operations," the statement said.

BSNL has just started offering 4G service, but holds spectrum that can be used for 5G services.

"The partnership between BSNL and NRL is expected to set the stage for replicable models across other industrial sectors, reinforcing the Government of India's vision for a digitally empowered and self-reliant Bharat," the statement said.

BSNL chairman and managing director A Robert J Ravi said the partnership exemplifies BSNL's commitment to empowering India's strategic sectors with next-generation digital infrastructure.

"The deployment of a dedicated 5G CNPN at NRL will mark a technological leap forward, not only in connectivity but in redefining how core industries can operate in the future. As a trusted public telecom provider, BSNL is proud to pioneer this journey toward a self-reliant, digitally intelligent Bharat," the statement said.

BSNL, Enterprise Business Director, Papa Sudhakara Rao said the collaboration represents a historic milestone in the adoption of 5G and Industry 4.0 within India's industrial ecosystem.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jaiprakash bankruptcy case heads to court after bid rejection over EMD

Kalyan Jewellers eyes expansion through franchise model to reduce debt

IHCL puts spotlight on Northeast for development of new properties

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank targets completion of digital push by FY26

M&M to pursue engineering actions to address rare earth shortage: CFO

Topics :BSNLBSNL broadband5G network

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story