Varun Beverages Q3 result: Profit rises 24% to Rs 620 cr on healthy demand

Pepsi India bottler Varun Beverages' third-quarter profit exceeded analysts' expectations on Tuesday as healthy demand for soda in its international markets helped outweigh a monsoon-hit domestic market. The company's net profit rose nearly 24 per cent to Rs 620 crore ($73.8 million), beating analysts' expectation of Rs 576 crore, per LSEG data. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Higher-than-normal rains throughout the quarter, which analysts said affected out-of-home beverage consumption in the country, hurt the firm's domestic volume growth. During the three months ending Sept. 30, its India volume growth came in at 5.7 per cent, as compared to a "double-digit" percentage jump last year.

Despite the domestic softness, Varun Beverages said healthy international demand helped the company post a near 22 per cent rise in sales volume at 267.5 million cases during the quarter.

"Our global operations, particularly in Africa, are positioned to drive further growth as we capitalise on emerging demand trends and enhance our operational capabilities," Chairman Ravi Jaipuria said in a statement.

The company's revenue from operations rose 25 per cent to nearly Rs 5,000 crore, which included contributions from South Africa-based BevCo that Varun Beverages had acquired in the first half of the year.

Varun Beverages also reported a 26.4 per cent rise in expenses, due to increased spending on raw materials, including sugar, flavourings, glass bottles, and packaging during the quarter.

The company's shares reversed course after the results and climbed 1.5 per cent. Varun Beverages is the top-performing stock in the broader Nifty FMCG index, which is down 0.3 per cent.