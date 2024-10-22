Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BSNL's 7 new offerings include spam blockers, auto SIM kiosks to woo users

BSNL also introduced low latency 5G connectivity for mining operations in partnership with CDAC, leveraging Made in India equipment and BSNL's technological expertise

BSNL
BSNL's spam-blocking solutions automatically filter out phishing attempts and malicious SMS and aim to create a safer communication environment for the telco's users | Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 2:12 PM IST
State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) on Tuesday launched a slew of new offerings and initiatives - a lineup that ranges from spam blockers to automated SIM kiosks and direct-to-device services.

BSNL also introduced low latency 5G connectivity for mining operations in partnership with CDAC, leveraging Made in India equipment and BSNL's technological expertise.

The new services - 7 in all - were launched by Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

BSNL's spam-blocking solutions automatically filter out phishing attempts and malicious SMS and aim to create a safer communication environment for the telco's users.

Automated SIM kiosks allow users to purchase, upgrade, port or replace SIMs on a 24X7 basis leveraging UPI or QR-enabled payments with seamless KYC integration and multi-lingual access.

India's first direct-to-device connectivity solution converges satellite and terrestrial mobile networks to deliver "reliable connectivity", a release said adding the technology is particularly useful in emergency situations and isolated regions and can enable UPI payments in such areas.

"BSNL has been a flagship enterprise of the government, a flagship enterprise that represents aspirations, dreams and expectations of every single citizen of our country," Scindia said unveiling the new services and new logo of BSNL.

BSNL has been serving the interest of people achieving various milestones across years, Scindia said exuding confidence that "as landscape has become competitive and consolidated" BSNL "will rise to new challenges".

BSNL has come up with its own 4G telecom stack which can migrate to 5G, Scindia said terming it a huge accomplishment for India.

"Our hope is that BSNL will always be at the forefront of tech innovation," he said.

The Minister said that BSNL will have 100,000 4G sites by mid-next year and graduate some sites to 5G by that period.


First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

