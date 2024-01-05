Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management acquires ATC India for $2 billion

Canada-based Brookfield Asset Management will acquire the Indian business of American Tower Corporation (ATC) for an enterprise value of Rs 16,628 crore ($2 billion), the company said on Friday. After its third acquisition in India's telecom sector in four years, Brookfield is now set to become the largest manager of telecom towers in the country.

The deal will see Data Infrastructure Trust (DIT), an Infrastructure Investment Trust sponsored by an affiliate of Brookfield Asset Management, acquire 100 per cent of equity interests in ATC India. DIT currently houses Brookfield’s telecom tower businesses in India through Summit Digitel and Crest Digitel.

"The acquired sites are expected to diversify DIT’s revenues and increase touch points with all mobile network operators in India," Brookfield said.

Since launching in 2007, ATC India has built up a large portfolio of approximately 78,000 tower sites across India. Meanwhile, Brookfield also has a portfolio of roughly 175,000 towers that were acquired in 2020 from Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Limited. Reliance Jio is the anchor client for Brookfield.

The combined entity is expected to have over 253,000 towers, trumping the current market leader Indus Towers and its 204,000 tower sites as of the September quarter.

"This consolidation was always on the cards. Looking at the consumer industry, there are only 3 players. A fragmented tower industry would not have been beneficial," Ankit Jain, Vice President and Sector Head at ICRA Limited said.

Jain said it remains to be seen how Brookfield consolidates its tower assets going forward. He pointed out that while Brookfield's Summit Digitel largely has tenancies with Reliance Jio, ATC India has a relatively more diversified portfolio.

Exit plan

Industry experts pointed out that while ATC had been in talks to sell its India business since at least early-2023, potential buyers had been anxious over the company's future revenue flows. This was primarily owing to ATC India's biggest tenant being the cash-strapped telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi).

In a release, ATC said, American Tower will retain the full economic benefit associated with the optionally converted debentures (OCDs) issued by Vodafone Idea and will be entitled to receive future payments related to existing ATC India receivables. “Proceeds from the transaction are expected to be used to repay American Tower’s existing indebtedness," it said.

In 2022, the company also acquired a portfolio of 5,000 indoor business solution sites and small cell sites, which advances the rollout of 5G and enables telecom operators to extend their coverage capacity in difficult-to-access and dense areas.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2024, Brookfield said.

In India, Brookfield has approximately $25 billion in assets under management across Infrastructure, Real Estate, Renewable Power & Transition, and Private Equity.

“We look forward to expanding and enhancing our existing telecom tower portfolio in India, which enables a broader array of solutions for our customers and partners. Through strategic acquisitions like ATC India, we remain deeply committed to empowering digital connectivity and transforming the telecom infrastructure landscape across the region," Arpit Agrawal, Managing Director, Head of Infrastructure, India & Middle East, at Brookfield, said.