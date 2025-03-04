Cantabil Retail eyes Rs 55 cr capex by FY26, to expand production capacity

Menswear brand major Cantabil Retail India plans to invest Rs 55 crore in capital expenditures for FY25-26, focusing on the expansion of retail stores. The company also aims to achieve a total production capacity, inclusive of warehousing and backend space, of approximately 5 lakh square feet during this period, up from 3 lakh square feet.

"Our primary investment is in capital expenditure for store openings. We add 60-70 stores annually, investing around Rs 1,700 per square foot. Store expansions require Rs 20-25 crore each year. In the last four to five years, we invested Rs 150 crore in new openings. A larger project is set to conclude in FY26. For the next financial year, our capex requirement is around Rs 50 crore, with a maximum of Rs 30 crore projected for FY27 and beyond,” said Shivendra Nigam, chief financial officer, Cantabil Retail India, in an interview with Business Standard.

Nigam shared details about the company’s major project, set for completion by mid-September. The Rs 15 crore investment will integrate a warehouse with an office, located in Bahadurgarh, Haryana. Last year, the company manufactured approximately 15 lakh pieces annually. In 2024, it expanded its existing factory with a 2 lakh square-foot washing plant, boosting production capacity. By FY26, it plans to add another floor to its facility, which will increase production to about 70-80 lakh pieces. "We plan to enhance our existing capacity, reflecting our maximum potential going forward. However, as a co-retailer, we have no immediate plans for a new factory but are focused on upgrading our current facility," Nigam added.