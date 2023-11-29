Capacit'e Infraprojects bags project worth Rs 101 cr from Tridhaatu Aranya

Capacit'e Infraprojects on Wednesday said that it has bagged a project worth Rs 101 crore from Tridhaatu Aranya Developers LLP.

The company said in a BSE filing that it "has received a work order from Tridhaatu Aranya Developers LLP for total contract value of Rs 101 crore (excluding GST) for project Aranya Phase-II at Chembur".

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rahul Katyal said that the order inflow for the current financial year, along with existing order book gives the company confidence to deliver good growth in the coming quarters.

"At Capacit'e, it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the company," Katyal said.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Capacit'e Infraprojects is an engineering, procurement and construction company which provides end-to-end building construction services.