Home / Companies / News / Capacit'e Infraprojects bags project worth Rs 101 cr from Tridhaatu Aranya

Capacit'e Infraprojects bags project worth Rs 101 cr from Tridhaatu Aranya

Katyal said that the order inflow for the current financial year, along with existing order book gives the company confidence to deliver good growth in the coming quarters

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Capacit'e Infraprojects on Wednesday said that it has bagged a project worth Rs 101 crore from Tridhaatu Aranya Developers LLP.

The company said in a BSE filing that it "has received a work order from Tridhaatu Aranya Developers LLP for total contract value of Rs 101 crore (excluding GST) for project Aranya Phase-II at Chembur".

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rahul Katyal said that the order inflow for the current financial year, along with existing order book gives the company confidence to deliver good growth in the coming quarters.

"At Capacit'e, it is our continuous endeavour to add quality orders from existing and new clients and we are confident on the growing execution capabilities of the company," Katyal said.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Capacit'e Infraprojects is an engineering, procurement and construction company which provides end-to-end building construction services.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Land-for-jobs 'scam': ED arrests 'associate' of Lalu Prasad's family

Sebi empanels 12 entities to provide onsite digital forensic services

Reliance seeks shareholder nod to appoint Ambani as head for another 5 yrs

RIL sets July 20 as record date for Reliance Strategic Investments demerger

Indian IT industry to be worth $350 bn by 2030: Kris Gopalakrishnan

Goldi Solar offers rooftop installation to workers rescued in Uttarkashi

Adani Power to blend green ammonia with coal to run 330-MW boiler

Bharti Telecom plans its biggest-ever rupee bonds worth Rs 8,000 cr

Booking Holdings opens new Bengaluru facility, to create 1,000 jobs by 2026

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Capacit'e Infraprojects

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story