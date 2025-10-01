Capgemini appoints Sanjay Chalke as India CEO, Yardi to retire in 2026

Paris-headquartered IT services and consulting firm Capgemini on Tuesday announced leadership changes at its India centre. The company said that Sanjay Chalke has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of Capgemini India from January 1, 2026, and will also join the Group Executive Committee. Chalke is currently the chief operating officer (COO) of the firm.

Ashwin Yardi, the present CEO, will retire from the group and take over as non-executive Chairman of the board of Capgemini in India, effective the same date.

As non-executive Chairman, Yardi will focus on nurturing relationships with key stakeholders and will support Chalke during the transition. Chalke will continue to strengthen Capgemini in India as a strategic backbone for client delivery excellence, talent, and innovation, the company said.

Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of Capgemini, said: “Ashwin has been instrumental in establishing Capgemini’s industry leadership and talent in India. During his leadership, Capgemini in India has seen significant growth, expanding from 105,500 to nearly 180,000 team members. I am deeply grateful for his outstanding contributions throughout his 30-year career within the Group.” He added: “I am equally delighted to welcome Sanjay Chalke as the new CEO of Capgemini in India. Under his leadership, we look forward to accelerating our growth even further, deepening our impact, and continuing to strengthen India as a centre for innovation, technology, and transformation. I look forward to working closely with both Ashwin and Sanjay.”