Hyundai Motor India's total sales rise 10% to 70,347 units in September

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw a marginal increase to 51,547 units last month from 51,101 units in the year-ago period

Hyundai
Last month, its exports increased to 18,800 units compared to 13,100 units a year ago. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 12:58 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales to 70,347 units in September.

The company sold a total of 64,201 units in September 2024, the South Korean automaker said in a statement.

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw a marginal increase to 51,547 units last month from 51,101 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Last month, its exports increased to 18,800 units compared to 13,100 units a year ago.

"Post announcement of GST 2.0 reforms, HMIL is witnessing a synergetic alignment of both domestic and export markets now growing in tandem - a true double-engine growth," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) COO Tarun Garg said.

The company's domestic sales in September stood at 51,547 units, driven by vibrant festive demand and strong customer interest across all segments, he added.

"We have also witnessed the highest-ever domestic SUV sales penetration in the history of the company at 72.4 per cent, with Creta scoring the highest-ever monthly sales at 18,861 units. Venue too reported a 20-month high sales volume of 11,484 units in September," Garg said.

Exports in September soared by nearly 44 per cent year-on-year to 18,800 units, marking the company's highest export volume in the past 33 months since December 2022, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Hyundai MotorsHyundai Motor India

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

