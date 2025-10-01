Hyundai Motor India's total sales rise 10% to 70,347 units in September

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday reported a 10 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales to 70,347 units in September.

The company sold a total of 64,201 units in September 2024, the South Korean automaker said in a statement.

Domestic dispatch of vehicles to dealers saw a marginal increase to 51,547 units last month from 51,101 units in the year-ago period, it added.

Last month, its exports increased to 18,800 units compared to 13,100 units a year ago.

"Post announcement of GST 2.0 reforms, HMIL is witnessing a synergetic alignment of both domestic and export markets now growing in tandem - a true double-engine growth," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) COO Tarun Garg said.