Wockhardt files new drug application with USFDA for antibacterial drug

Drug firm Wockhardt on Wednesday said it has submitted a new drug application for its novel antibacterial drug with the US health regulator.

The company has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its novel antibacterial agent Zidebactam-Cefepime injection, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said in a regulatory filing.

The NDA seeks approval for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, with or without concurrent bacteremia caused by Gram-negative bacteria, including multidrug-resistant (MDR), it added.

In the US and EU, more than 8 million cases of cUTI are reported every year, reflecting the global burden of Gram-negative infections, the drug firm stated.