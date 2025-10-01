Home / Companies / News / Wockhardt files new drug application with USFDA for antibacterial drug

Wockhardt files new drug application with USFDA for antibacterial drug

The company has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its novel antibacterial agent Zidebactam-Cefepime injection

Injections, Injection syringe
Representative Image: The NDA seeks approval for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 1:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Drug firm Wockhardt on Wednesday said it has submitted a new drug application for its novel antibacterial drug with the US health regulator.

The company has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its novel antibacterial agent Zidebactam-Cefepime injection, the Mumbai-based drugmaker said in a regulatory filing.

The NDA seeks approval for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, with or without concurrent bacteremia caused by Gram-negative bacteria, including multidrug-resistant (MDR), it added.

In the US and EU, more than 8 million cases of cUTI are reported every year, reflecting the global burden of Gram-negative infections, the drug firm stated.

"This milestone marks the first-ever NDA submission to the US FDA for a drug, fully discovered and developed by an Indian pharmaceutical company, a momentous achievement for Indian innovation," Wockhardt Ltd said.

The NDA submission follows the successful completion of a pivotal Phase III global clinical trial, conducted across 64 sites in India, the USA, Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Mexico, and China, it added.

Shares of Wockhardt were trading 1.33 per cent down at Rs 1,493.90 apiece.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyundai Motor India's total sales rise 10% to 70,347 units in September

VinFast signs MoU with Castrol to expand EV after-sales network in India

Biocon inks settlement, license pact with Amgen to market biosimilars in US

Bajaj Auto reports 9% jump in September vehicle sales at 510,504 units

CCI orders probe into PVR Inox over 'unfair fee' charged to film producers

Topics :WockhardtUSFDAdrugs

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story