VinFast signs MoU with Castrol to expand EV after-sales network in India

VinFast Auto India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Castrol India, a premium lubricant manufacturer, to provide reliable and accessible after-sales support for its electric vehicle (EV) customers across the country.

This move reinforces VinFast’s long-term commitment to building a trusted service ecosystem for EV owners in India, the company said. Under the MoU, Castrol India will make selected Castrol Auto Service (CAS) workshops from its network of over 750 outlets in more than 300 cities available to VinFast customers. These service centres will feature dedicated VinFast-branded bays, certified EV technicians, and genuine VinFast parts.

VinFast will provide service manuals, diagnostic tools, training, and warranty coverage processes, while Castrol will ensure workshops meet infrastructure and capability standards. This collaboration will give VinFast customers access to Castrol’s expertise, advanced service protocols, and digitally integrated workshop ecosystem. These capabilities are expected to ensure consistent quality, transparency, and convenience at every service touchpoint.

Castrol’s extensive footprint will allow VinFast to offer broad and convenient after-sales care, further strengthening customer confidence, it added. Pham Sanh Chau, chief executive officer of VinFast Asia, said: “For VinFast, India represents not just a new market but a long-term commitment to building an inclusive EV ecosystem. Reliable after-sales care is central to this vision, and our collaboration with Castrol India, along with other partners, ensures that customers will have access to trusted, high-quality service across the country from the beginning. This initiative also aligns with both companies’ commitment to supporting India’s transition towards sustainable mobility by making EV ownership hassle-free and future-ready.”

Rajeev Govil, Senior Vice President, India B2B, Castrol India, said: “As electric mobility grows in India, after-sales service will play a critical role in building customer confidence. Through this collaboration, we bring the strength of our Castrol Auto Service network to support VinFast and its EV customers. With our wide reach and experience in servicing conventional passenger vehicles, we are excited to enable our network to deliver comprehensive EV solutions and play a part in shaping a stronger mobility ecosystem in the country.” VinFast has been reinforcing its commitment to India’s EV landscape through significant investments. The company recently launched its first overseas assembly facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, with an initial capacity of 50,000 vehicles annually, scalable to 150,000 units. The facility is expected to create thousands of direct jobs. Alongside local production, VinFast has partnered with multiple leading dealer groups to establish 35 dealerships across 27 cities by the end of 2025.