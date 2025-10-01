Oil ministry invites applications for BPCL CMD post, last date October 21

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) on Tuesday invited applications for the position of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) at state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL). The last date for applying for the post is October 21, 2025.

After G Krishnakumar’s tenure ended on April 30, 2025, Sanjay Khanna assumed the additional charge of chairman and managing director. Khanna is also the director (refineries) at the state-run oil marketing company.

The appointment of the CMD will be for a period of five years from the date of joining, or up to the date of superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier. The pay scale for the position is between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3.7 lakh.