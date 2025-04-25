Home / Companies / News / MHRIL Q4 results: Profit falls 12.31% to ₹72.95 cr on lower revenue

MHRIL Q4 results: Profit falls 12.31% to ₹72.95 cr on lower revenue

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 778.83 crore against Rs 800.19 crore in the year-ago period

Mahindra Holidays
A view of Mahindra Holidays in Goa | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd on Friday reported a 12.31 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 72.95 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, impacted by lower revenue.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 83.2 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 778.83 crore against Rs 800.19 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter stood at Rs 704.7 crore as compared to Rs 720.86 crore in the same period previous fiscal, the company said.

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2025, PAT was at Rs 125.95 crore against Rs 116.05 crore in the previous year, MHRIL said.

Consolidated revenue from operations in FY25 was at Rs 2,780.85 crore, from Rs 2,704.6 crore in the previous year.

Also Read

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India to add 1,000 rooms by Mar 2026: CEO Bhat

ITC demerger: 7 hotel stocks with up to 15% upside potential as per charts

COHSEM Manipur Class 12th Result 2025 out; here's how to check, download

Premium

Competitive pressures, valuations leave little room for Nestle India upside

Meesho hits $6.2 bn GMV run rate, to grow 26% annually till FY31: CLSA

"Our network expansion momentum further gained pace with the addition of more than 500 keys to our portfolio in FY25," MHRIL Managing Director and CEO Manoj Bhat said.

The company delivered double-digit growth in resort revenues for two consecutive quarters, he said, adding, "We have recorded significant growth in average unit sales realisation as part of our premiumisation strategy."  Bhat said the company's European operations, HCRO, delivered a steady performance despite multiple economic headwinds.

MHRIL said in the fourth quarter, inventory expanded by 149 keys to 5,847 keys, and resort occupancy was at 85 per cent on an expanded inventory base.

In FY25, the company had the highest ever inventory addition of 520 keys and occupancy at 84 per cent on expanded inventory base, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shriram Finance Q4 results: Profit rises 10% to ₹21.39 bn, misses estimates

Mphasis Q4 results: Net profit rises 13.6% to ₹446.5 cr on BFSI-led growth

Samsung to invest ₹1,000 crore to expand troubled Sriperumbudur unit

RBL Bank Q4 results: Net profit tanks 81% to ₹69 cr as provisions spike

DCB Bank Q4FY25 results: Net profit rises nearly 14% to ₹177 crore

Topics :Mahindra HolidaysResorts in Indiatravel plan

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story