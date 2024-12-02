CareEdge Ratings upgrades Gopalpur Ports by 6 notches post-acquisition

Rating firm CareEdge Ratings has revised Gopalpur Ports Limited’s (GPL) credit rating from BBB (RWP) to AA/Stable, upgrading it by six notches following its acquisition by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) in March this year.

The upgrade reflects the acquisition by APSEZ, along with the subsequent prepayment of 64 per cent of GPL’s external debt, supported by a fund infusion from APSEZ. GPL’s term loans of Rs 443.70 crore and Rs 413.30 crore from Canara Bank and Yes Bank, respectively, have been fully prepaid, strengthening its debt coverage indicators.

At the end of the financial year 2024 (FY24), GPL had an outstanding total debt of Rs 1,438 crore, with about 87 per cent held in the form of external term debt. Post-acquisition, APSEZ infused Rs 1,225 crore in the form of optionally convertible debentures in the third quarter of FY25 (Q3 FY25). This infusion has been utilized to prepay GPL’s external debts worth around Rs 795 crore and to cover other liabilities.

“The stable outlook reflects CARE Ratings’ expectations of a ramp-up in cargo volumes post-acquisition by APSEZ, leading to improved operational performance and lower leverage,” said the ratings agency.

The rating revision also factors in the strong parentage of APSEZ, the largest port developer and operator in India, with operations across 10 ports (including GPL) and three terminals, handling about 27 per cent of seaborne cargo in India.

The agency is relying on APSEZ’s established track record of successfully turning around port assets, including Dhamra Port, post-acquisition, through a combination of logistics solutions, partnerships with prominent shipping lines, and enhanced operating efficiency. “Furthermore, APSEZ’s large fleet of rakes and logistical equipment is expected to uplift GPL’s operational efficiency and address evacuation challenges,” the agency added.

The rating is also supported by the favourable port location, tariff flexibility, the positive industry outlook for ports, and a strong liquidity profile, including the creation of a debt service reserve account (DSRA) for one quarter of debt servicing. Located in Odisha, the deep-sea port faces competition from ports such as Paradip and Vizag, among others, which have a longer operational track record than GPL.

However, there are concerns about cargo and client concentration risks, as well as evacuation challenges reflected in the operational performance of H1 FY25. GPL mainly handles coastal cargo for limestone and overseas cargo for iron ore and coal. Its clientele includes reputed names such as JSW Steel, Jindal Steel & Power Limited, Steel Authority of India Limited, Rungta Sons Private Limited, and National Steel Company, among others.

The agency also noted that it will “closely monitor” developments in the near term, considering the indictment and civil complaint filed by the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vneet Jaain.

Additionally, on March 25, 2024, APSEZ entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 95 per cent stake in GPL from its existing shareholders. The port-to-power conglomerate acquired a 56 per cent stake from Shapoorji Pallonji Port Maintenance Private and a 39 per cent stake from Orissa Stevedores Limited. The transaction was completed on October 11, 2024.

The concession for the port was signed in September 2006 and is valid for 30 years, extendable by another 20 years based on mutual consent between the Government of Odisha and the concessionaire. According to the concession agreement (CA), GPL shares 7.5 per cent of its total revenue with the Government of Odisha.