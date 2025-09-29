Home / Companies / News / Carlsberg commits ₹1,250 crore investment in food processing sector

Carlsberg commits ₹1,250 crore investment in food processing sector

This includes setting up greenfield facilities and expanding its existing units across the states by Carlsberg India, the company said

Carlsberg India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 7:47 PM IST
Google
Brewing company Carlsberg has committed to invest Rs 1,250 crore in the food processing sector in India, which is a "priority growth market" for the Danish group.

This includes setting up greenfield facilities and expanding its existing units across the states by Carlsberg India, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India, at World Food India 2025, which was held during September 25-28 in the national capital, it added  It will invest "Rs 500 crore towards a new greenfield facility in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, Rs 400 crore for brownfield expansion in Hoogly, West Bengal, Rs 350 crore for brownfield expansion in Mysuru, Karnataka," the company, which is a step-down unit of Danish brewing giant Carlsberg, said.

The agreement reaffirms Carlsberg's long-term commitment to India and will significantly strengthen its brewing and packaging footprint in the country, it added.

Besides, these investments will generate employment opportunities and stimulate growth across its customers, suppliers and multiple service providers.

"Over the next three years, Carlsberg India expects incremental procurement of nearly Rs 600 crore in raw and packaging materials, directly benefiting industries such as malt production, glass, cans, cardboard, and logistics," it said.

India is a priority growth market for Carlsberg Group, said its India Managing Director Nilesh Patel.

"Our investments in Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Karnataka underline our long-term commitment to India's future. These projects will expand our operational capacity, create meaningful employment, and generate excise revenues for the states," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Carlsbergfood processingInvestment

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

