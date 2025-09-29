Carlsberg commits ₹1,250 crore investment in food processing sector

Brewing company Carlsberg has committed to invest Rs 1,250 crore in the food processing sector in India, which is a "priority growth market" for the Danish group.

This includes setting up greenfield facilities and expanding its existing units across the states by Carlsberg India, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India, at World Food India 2025, which was held during September 25-28 in the national capital, it added It will invest "Rs 500 crore towards a new greenfield facility in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, Rs 400 crore for brownfield expansion in Hoogly, West Bengal, Rs 350 crore for brownfield expansion in Mysuru, Karnataka," the company, which is a step-down unit of Danish brewing giant Carlsberg, said.