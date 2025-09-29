Home / Companies / News / Zoho unlikely to pursue IPO soon, to focus on Bharat-specific projects

Zoho unlikely to pursue IPO soon, to focus on Bharat-specific projects

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu said the company will not seek an IPO soon, citing the success of Arattai and its focus on Bharat-specific research and development projects

The company had planned a major release of Arattai by November, including new features, expanded capacity and a marketing campaign.
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 5:07 PM IST
The success of Arattai, a messaging app developed by Zoho Corporation, underlines why the company will not pursue an initial public offering (IPO) in the near future. In the past three days, Arattai’s traffic surged 100-fold, with daily sign-ups rising from 3,500 to 350,000.
 
“We understand the push for Zoho to go public. But let me state the reality: Arattai would very likely not have been built by a public company that faces quarter-to-quarter financial pressure,” founder Sridhar Vembu said in a post on X. He described the app as a “hopelessly foolish” project at first, noting that even employees had expressed doubts about traction. “We built it because we felt we need that kind of engineering capability in Bharat. Imagine saying all that to Wall Street or Dalal Street!” he added. The company said it has several other research and development projects in the pipeline.
 
“We have faced a 100x increase in Arattai traffic in three days. We are adding infrastructure on an emergency basis for another potential 100x surge. That is how exponentials work,” Vembu said.
 
He added that Zoho was developing more such capabilities for Bharat. Other long-term research and development projects include work on compilers, databases, operating systems, security, hardware, chip design, robotics and artificial intelligence. “In addition, we have invested in many R&D-intensive companies that we know will not make money soon,” he noted.
 
According to Vembu, Zoho operates like an industrial research lab that also generates revenue to sustain itself. “We essentially ignore short-term profits, as long as we do not lose money. And we have a culture of founders and senior executives living frugally, like how good scientists and engineers in ISRO would live. To us that is the essence of Bharat. Japan operated that way when it was developing,” he said.
 
The company had planned a major release of Arattai by November, including new features, expanded capacity and a marketing campaign. “As we add a lot more infrastructure, we are also fine-tuning and updating the code to fix issues as they arise. We have all-hands-on-deck working flat out,” Vembu said.
 
Last week, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urged citizens to adopt homegrown digital solutions, specifically mentioning Arattai. The name translates to “casual chat” in Tamil. The app includes group chats, voice and video calls, stories and broadcast channels.
 
Zoho has emphasised that it will prioritise the privacy and security of users, diverging from the industry trend of monetising personal data through advertising. The company has pledged not to trade user information for profit.

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

