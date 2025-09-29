Zoho unlikely to pursue IPO soon, to focus on Bharat-specific projects

The success of Arattai, a messaging app developed by Zoho Corporation, underlines why the company will not pursue an initial public offering (IPO) in the near future. In the past three days, Arattai’s traffic surged 100-fold, with daily sign-ups rising from 3,500 to 350,000.

“We understand the push for Zoho to go public. But let me state the reality: Arattai would very likely not have been built by a public company that faces quarter-to-quarter financial pressure,” founder Sridhar Vembu said in a post on X. He described the app as a “hopelessly foolish” project at first, noting that even employees had expressed doubts about traction. “We built it because we felt we need that kind of engineering capability in Bharat. Imagine saying all that to Wall Street or Dalal Street!” he added. The company said it has several other research and development projects in the pipeline.

“We have faced a 100x increase in Arattai traffic in three days. We are adding infrastructure on an emergency basis for another potential 100x surge. That is how exponentials work,” Vembu said. He added that Zoho was developing more such capabilities for Bharat. Other long-term research and development projects include work on compilers, databases, operating systems, security, hardware, chip design, robotics and artificial intelligence. “In addition, we have invested in many R&D-intensive companies that we know will not make money soon,” he noted. According to Vembu, Zoho operates like an industrial research lab that also generates revenue to sustain itself. “We essentially ignore short-term profits, as long as we do not lose money. And we have a culture of founders and senior executives living frugally, like how good scientists and engineers in ISRO would live. To us that is the essence of Bharat. Japan operated that way when it was developing,” he said.