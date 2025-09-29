Home / Companies / News / Electronic Arts to go private in record $55 billion leveraged buyout

Electronic Arts to go private in record $55 billion leveraged buyout

The deal would rank as one of the largest leveraged buyouts in history, surpassing 2007's buyout of TXU Energy and other major buyouts of that decade including Toys 'R' Us and Hertz

Electronic Arts, EA
The consortium owes the same amount if regulatory delays push completion past Sept. 28, 2026, or if it breaches the agreement.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 6:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Videogame giant Electronic Arts will be taken private in a record-breaking $55 billion leveraged buyout by a consortium consisting of private equity firm Silver Lake, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Jared Kushner's Affinity Partners, the company said Monday.
 
The deal for the maker of "Battlefield" underscores how deep-pocketed investors are betting on the enduring value of blockbuster game franchises as the industry recovers from a prolonged downturn. 
The deal would rank as one of the largest leveraged buyouts in history, surpassing 2007's buyout of TXU Energy and other major buyouts of that decade including Toys 'R' Us and Hertz. 
Under the deal, EA shareholders will receive $210 per share in cash, representing a premium of 25% as of the closing share price on September 25 before reports of a deal emerged. 
The take-private offer comes at a crucial time for EA, which is banking heavily on its core sports portfolio and action shooter intellectual property to weather a sluggish videogame industry as gamers get picky with spending. 
The offer comes as Electronic Arts gears up to launch the much-awaited "Battlefield 6" in an industry where gamers stick to proven and recognizable titles. 
The transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, will be funded by a combination of cash from PIF, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, as well as a roll-over of the PIF's existing stake in EA. 
EA must pay a $1 billion fee if it terminates the merger due to a board reversal, accepts a higher bid, or pursues another deal within a year of a shareholder rejection. 
The consortium owes the same amount if regulatory delays push completion past Sept. 28, 2026, or if it breaches the agreement.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

M&M to sell Finnish subsidiary Sampo Rosenlew to TERA for ₹52 crore

Premium

Zoho IPO unlikely soon; more Bharat specific projects in pipeline

Vodafone Idea seeks waiver of penalty and interest on AGR dues in SC

Jaguar Land Rover set to resume UK production after cyber attack shutdown

Vi files amended petition, seeks waiver of interest, penalty on AGR dues

Topics :gaming industryGaming

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story