Vodafone Idea seeks waiver of penalty and interest on AGR dues in SC

Vodafone Idea has filed an amended petition in the Supreme Court seeking waiver of penalty, interest and interest on penalty on its adjusted gross revenue dues

The demand has been raised through an amendment to its earlier petition this month, in which it challenged additional AGR dues of Rs 9,560 crore up to FY19. | File Image
Gulveen Aulakh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
India’s third-largest telecom services provider on Monday asked the Supreme Court to exempt it from paying penalties, interest and interest on penalties on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues owed to the government.
 
The demand has been raised through an amendment to its earlier petition this month, in which it challenged additional AGR dues of Rs 9,560 crore up to FY19, of which Rs 5,606 crore relate to the period till FY17, and sought a recalculation of the dues. The amended petition, seen by Business Standard, seeks waiver of interest and penalties on the grounds that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) was not clear about the total AGR liability.
 
The telco added in its petition that DoT had informed the Court that the AGR amount, including penalties, interest and interest on penalties, was subject to further revision based on departmental assessments, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audits, special audits and court cases.
 
“It is well settled that where the amounts payable are in dispute or not crystallised or ascertained, and the parties are under a mistake of fact as to the exact quantum, penalty cannot be levied,” the telco said, citing Para 25(c) of the Mineral Area Development Authority vs Steel Authority of India case.
 
It further said that it had already paid the undisputed AGR amount on a self-assessment basis, and the matter before the courts in 2020 was only regarding the shortfall. Since payments had been made, it argued, penalties on non-payment did not arise.
 
According to DoT, Vodafone Idea is liable to pay Rs 58,254 crore as AGR, inclusive of interest, penalty and interest on penalty, calculated up to FY17.
 
This is the second time Vodafone Idea has approached the apex court on the issue. In May, a bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan rejected writ petitions filed by Vodafone and two other telecom companies seeking waiver of interest, penalty and interest on penalty components of AGR dues. That was a review petition following the Supreme Court’s 2020 order asking telecom companies to pay their AGR dues.
 
Queries to Vodafone Idea did not elicit a response as of Monday evening.
 
The telco’s petition filed on 9 September is scheduled for hearing on 6 October, after the Centre sought more time from the Supreme Court but noted during the 19 September hearing that “some solution has to be found” regarding the fresh plea.
 
Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta noted that the government had become a major shareholder in Vodafone Idea.
 
“The Government of India has also infused 50 per cent equity. So we are stakeholders. A solution may have to be found, subject to your Lordships’ approval. If it can be kept next week, we can think of some solution,” Mehta said.
 
A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria, is hearing Vodafone’s writ petition seeking directions to set aside the additional AGR demand by the telecom department, arguing that it pertains to the pre-FY17 period that had already been settled by the Supreme Court’s earlier ruling.
 
As things stand, Vodafone Idea’s total AGR dues to the government are Rs 83,400 crore. The company is expected to begin annual payments of Rs 18,000 crore from March 2026.
 

Topics :Vodafone Idea RComSupreme Courttelecom services

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

