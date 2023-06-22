Carlyle Group sells 18.4 million shares of Delhivery for Rs 710 crore

The Carlyle Group on Thursday sold shares worth Rs 710 crore in logistics firm Delhivery. CA Swift Investments, a company belonging to the private equity major, sold 18.4 million shares at Rs 385.5 apiece.Norges Bank, Societe Generale and Saudi Central Bank were among the buyers. Shares of Delhivery closed at Rs 386.65, down 0.5 per cent.In November, Carlyle had sold a similar quantum of shares for Rs 607 crore after the six-month post-initial public offering lock in on shares of Delhivery had ended. So far this month, the Indian market has seen a flurry of block deals among strong inflows from foreign investors.