Carlyle Group may sell 10% stake in Piramal Pharma via block deals: Report

United States-based private equity firm Carlyle Group is planning to divest up to 10 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma through block deals, Moneycontrol reported on Thursday, citing sources. The sale could amount to ₹2,600-2,700 crore, the report added.

Piramal Pharma sold 20 per cent of its stake to Carlyle Group in June 2020, in a deal worth ₹3,523 crore. According to stock exchange data, it held 18 per cent stake in the pharma firm as of March 31, 2025.

Financial services firm Motilal Oswal has been roped in to facilitate the block deals, the report added.

Piramal Pharma operates a diverse and global pharmaceutical business, providing a broad range of products and services. It includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO); Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and the India Consumer Healthcare business, selling over-the-counter consumer and wellness products.

Piramal Pharma Q4 result In the fourth quarter of FY25, Piramal Pharma posted a consolidated revenue from operations of ₹2,754 crore, marking an 8 per cent increase over the ₹2,552 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) also increased by 8 per cent year-on-year to ₹603 crore, up from ₹556 crore. Profit after tax (before exceptional items) came in at ₹154 crore, reflecting a 16 per cent rise compared to ₹132 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.