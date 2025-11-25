Casagrand sponsors London trip for 1K employees under reward programme

South Indian real estate major Casagrand has rewarded nearly 15 per cent or 1,000 of its close to 7,000 employees with a week-long fully sponsored holiday in London organised as part of its annual employee rewarding initiative, Profit Share Bonanza.

Through this profit share bonanza initiative, over 6,000 team members so far have travelled across the world to Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Dubai, Spain and several other destinations; experiences that many describe as life-changing and deeply affirming. Each year, the gesture becomes larger in scale, reinforcing the belief that the company’s success is written by its people and must be celebrated with them in the most significant ways possible, it said.

What does the company say about its people-first culture? “Every year when we celebrate our people in this special way, it reinforces what Casagrand truly stands for. Our teams are the soul of this organisation, and seeing their happiness, the laughter, the tears of joy, the overwhelming emotions make all of us very proud and happy for the culture we all built in our organisation together. We believe in sharing wealth, and it brings us immense joy to know that so many of our people are travelling abroad for the very first time in their lives, while many others are getting to experience this again,” said Arun Mn, founder and managing director of Casagrand.

“Watching all of us fulfilling our dreams, creating memories and return with a renewed sense of pride is one of the most rewarding parts of this tradition,” he said. How has the London itinerary been curated for employees? Bringing together employees from offices across India and Dubai, the London experience has been curated to give them a memorable taste of the city’s heritage, culture and charm. The itinerary includes a guided audio tour of Windsor Castle, explorations through the vibrant lanes of Camden Market, and a grand team dinner (gala dinner) at the InterContinental London. Employees will also visit iconic landmarks such as St Paul’s Cathedral, London Bridge, Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, Piccadilly Circus and Trafalgar Square, along with a visit to Madame Tussauds. The journey concludes with a scenic Thames River cruise, offering a picture-perfect view of the city and a fitting finale to an unforgettable celebration.

How does Casagrand prepare for this annual initiative? A dedicated team worked for months to craft this journey with care, partnering with leading airlines and curating thoughtful experiences so that every employee, regardless of role or seniority, travels together, stays together and enjoys the same world-class treatments throughout the trip. Over the years, Casagrand has built a people-first culture grounded in recognition, shared success and its long-standing profit-share programme. What began more than a decade ago as a simple way to reward hard work has grown into one of the most admired employee appreciation initiatives in the country.