India's new test for Permanent Establishment: Control over Presence

For years, the taxability of foreign companies in India has hinged on one question: do they have a Permanent Establishment (PE) in the country? If the answer is no, India taxes them only through withholding on gross payments — typically as royalty or fees for technical services, meaning a flat tax on the total amount paid, with minimal compliance and no examination of profits. But if a PE exists, the company must file full tax returns, maintain books, undergo audits, and pay profit-based tax, making PE status one of the most contested issues in cross-border taxation.

Now, with the Supreme Court’s landmark Hyatt ruling in July 2025 and a string of tribunal decisions involving service-based operations, India’s interpretation of what constitutes a PE is shifting. The emphasis is moving away from physical presence — offices, employees, or fixed facilities — to whether a foreign company exercises meaningful control over business functions carried out in India.

The core challenge At its heart, a PE refers to a foreign company having a business presence in India. Traditionally, this meant a fixed place of business with some permanence — an office, branch, factory or site where the company had control or disposal over the premises. But courts are increasingly emphasising the 'substance over form' principle: what matters is not what the contract says, but what actually happens on the ground, as per experts. Kunj Vaidya, Partner with PwC, notes that the determination of a PE today depends on whether the foreign company has real operational involvement in India.

“Courts are looking at the totality of conduct rather than contractual labels. If a foreign enterprise is directing or managing crucial business functions in India, the absence of a physical office may not protect it from being treated as having a PE,” he says. Once a PE is established, the next issue is profit attribution. India taxes only the portion of profits connected to Indian activities, based on the functions performed, assets used, and risks assumed locally. This attributable income is taxed at the foreign company tax rate of 35 per cent plus surcharge and cess. What the Hyatt case changed: A shift toward control-based presence

The Supreme Court’s Hyatt decision has become the defining reference point for modern PE interpretation. In assessing whether Hyatt’s foreign operator had a PE in India, the Court introduced three broad indicators: stability, productivity and dependence. Stability related to the long-term nature of the hotel management agreement; productivity involved the foreign entity earning revenue-linked fees tied directly to the hotel’s performance; and dependence referred to the Indian hotel’s reliance on the foreign operator’s systems, personnel and approvals. Crucially, the Court looked beyond the agreement’s language, which described the foreign operator’s role as “strategic” or “oversight.” Instead, it examined actual conduct: Hyatt appointed and supervised the general manager, controlled pricing and branding, influenced human resources and procurement policies, and exercised real managerial authority. These actions, the Court held, went far beyond advisory oversight and amounted to direct operational involvement.

"This mirrors the reasoning in the older Formula One ruling, where even a three-day racing event was held to constitute a PE because the foreign organiser had complete control over the race track during that time. The Court’s emphasis then — and now — is on disposal and control rather than duration or ownership," says Dhruv Kumar, a chartered accountant. Amit Maheshwari, tax partner at AKM Global, observes that the Hyatt ruling confirms the growing trend of recognising PE based on economic substance. “Active and continuous control over Indian operations can trigger a PE even without an office. This marks a decisive shift from physical presence to functional presence,” he says.

What do control, presence and attribution imply? Control, in simple language, refers to who is actually running business activities in India. If the foreign company is making key decisions, approving budgets, appointing senior staff or influencing policies, it may be considered to have control. Presence, traditionally understood as having an office or employees in the country, now extends to situations where the foreign company’s economic footprint resembles an on-ground presence. Profit attribution answers the practical question: how much of the foreign company’s income is genuinely generated from the work done in India? Only that part is taxable. Why the shift matters for key sectors

These developments have far-reaching implications for technology, hospitality and consulting firms. "For technology companies, especially after the withdrawal of the 6 per cent equalisation levy, PE rules once again become central," says Maheshwari. Disputes like the Mastercard case show that even servers or digital infrastructure may be examined for economic ownership and business relevance, as per Vaidya. The hospitality sector faces the most direct consequences, as Hyatt-style management contracts are common. Foreign operators may need to reassess the extent of control they retain over Indian properties. Consulting and professional service firms must continue to balance day-count rules and manage how teams operate during India visits, as service PE remains closely tied to physical presence. Foreign companies in other models —such as global capability centres (GCCs), captive units, contract manufacturing, and franchise arrangements — may also see new tax questions emerging after Hyatt.

Kunj Vaidya of PwC says the ruling will now force a closer look at the role played by the foreign enterprise and the level of day-to-day involvement it has in the Indian business. In many global groups, headquarters typically issues policies, quality standards and guidelines that Indian units are expected to follow. Vaidya notes that this is commercially normal, but tax authorities may now examine whether such alignment leaves the Indian entity with limited operational freedom, and whether that could be viewed as a form of control. Contract manufacturers face a similar situation, since they are expected to follow the principal’s instructions on processes and production. According to Kumar, this alone should not create a PE, but companies may need clearer documentation to show that operational decisions are still taken locally and the foreign enterprise is not running the show. He added that secondment arrangements involving temporary transfer of employees too must be assessed carefully. While Hyatt was not a secondment case, the ruling does not mean every secondment leads to a PE. If the seconded employees work under the control and supervision of the Indian company, both contractually and in practice, a PE should not arise.

Vaidya points out that intra-group service models, franchise structures and management contracts — where the foreign party often has defined oversight and brand-related standards — may now face higher PE risk. The way forward As PE disputes grow more complicated — particularly in digital and service-led business models — experts say India needs rules that offer clarity without weakening its legitimate taxing rights. A recent report by the Niti Aayog points in that direction. It suggests moving to presumptive profit attribution, where predefined profit margins are assigned to different industries. Foreign companies can choose this simpler system instead of detailed transfer pricing analysis, and those opting in would not need to litigate the existence of a PE for that activity. The scheme is optional, reduces compliance, and is intended to remain aligned with treaty principles.

Vaidya considers these recommendations a constructive move toward certainty but says the government must carefully evaluate the proposed margins to ensure they match industry realities. He notes that while presumptive attribution could reduce litigation, it marks a shift away from precedents that have upheld application of transfer pricing principles for attribution. Transfer pricing refers to how multinational companies set prices for goods or services exchanged between their own group entities in different countries. He also notes that these recommendations must be implemented in a way that is consistent with treaty obligations. Abhishek A Rastogi, founder of law firm Rastogi Chambers, is more cautious. Because these changes would be unilateral amendments to domestic law, they may clash with treaty-based profit attribution rules. If India attributes higher presumptive profits, the foreign jurisdiction may refuse to grant full credit, resulting in double taxation. He points out that this concern becomes more acute as digital PE disputes — such as those involving servers or economic ownership of infrastructure — gain prominence.

For cases where a PE is accepted, he says that Advance Pricing Agreements (APA) could offer stability and help avoid litigation that often drags on for years. An APA is a binding agreement between a company and the tax authority that predetermines how its cross-border transactions will be priced for tax purposes for future years, so that there are no disputes later. Experts stress that multinationals must maintain strong documentation clarifying employee roles, functions performed in India, and the division of responsibilities between Indian and overseas teams. Courts in India and globally continue to prioritise substance over form, and the Hyatt ruling reinforces that approach. Clear, consistent records and transparent operating structures will be essential safeguards against prolonged PE disputes in the years ahead.