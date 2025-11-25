Juspay, Sabre Direct Pay partner to drive payments for travel merchants

Payments technology firm Juspay has partnered with Sabre Direct Pay, to modernise payments to drive higher conversion for travel merchants globally.

The partnership will allow the two companies to enable sector specific capabilities, including access to local payment methods, faster go-to-market enablement, cross-border payments, and checkout, efficient reconciliation, among others.

The collaboration is expected to enable Juspay’s tokenisation solution with Sabre Direct Pay to “enhance the security and efficiency of travel payments, enabling airlines, hotels, and booking engines to process transactions seamlessly without handling sensitive card data”.

“As digital payments evolve, travellers expect fast, secure, and seamless checkout experiences. By partnering with Sabre Direct Pay, we aim to bring smart, scalable payment solutions to the global travel ecosystem, helping businesses unlock new opportunities and deliver superior experiences worldwide,” said Sheetal Lalwani, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), Juspay.

Sabre Direct Pay is a division of Sabre Corporation, a software and technology company supporting the travel industry. “Our agreement with Juspay is an important step in delivering sector-specific orchestration solutions that address the complexities travel companies face every day — from local payment methods and regulatory compliance to multi-currency settlements and instant, secure transactions,” said Patricio Boccardo, managing director at Sabre Payments. Sabre Payments is building infrastructure that empowers agencies, airlines, and suppliers, Boccardo added. Juspay’s partnership with Sabre comes at a time when the Bengaluru-based firm has expanded its global presence with new offices in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.