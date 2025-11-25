Home / Companies / News / Juspay, Sabre Direct Pay partner to drive payments for travel merchants

Juspay, Sabre Direct Pay partner to drive payments for travel merchants

Juspay has partnered with Sabre Direct pay to modernise global travel payments, offering local methods, faster checkout, cross-border capabilities, and enhanced security through tokenisation

Justpay, Photo: Indiamart
The partnership will allow the two companies to enable sector-specific capabilities, including access to local payment methods, faster go-to-market enablement, cross-border payments and checkout, and efficient reconciliation, among others. (Photo: In
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Payments technology firm Juspay has partnered with Sabre Direct Pay, to modernise payments to drive higher conversion for travel merchants globally. 
 
The partnership will allow the two companies to enable sector specific capabilities, including access to local payment methods, faster go-to-market enablement, cross-border payments, and checkout, efficient reconciliation, among others. 
 
The collaboration is expected to enable Juspay’s tokenisation solution with Sabre Direct Pay to “enhance the security and efficiency of travel payments, enabling airlines, hotels, and booking engines to process transactions seamlessly without handling sensitive card data”. 
 
“As digital payments evolve, travellers expect fast, secure, and seamless checkout experiences. By partnering with Sabre Direct Pay, we aim to bring smart, scalable payment solutions to the global travel ecosystem, helping businesses unlock new opportunities and deliver superior experiences worldwide,” said Sheetal Lalwani, co-founder and chief operating officer (COO), Juspay. 
 
Sabre Direct Pay is a division of Sabre Corporation, a software and technology company supporting the travel industry.
 
“Our agreement with Juspay is an important step in delivering sector-specific orchestration solutions that address the complexities travel companies face every day — from local payment methods and regulatory compliance to multi-currency settlements and instant, secure transactions,” said Patricio Boccardo, managing director at Sabre Payments. 
 
Sabre Payments is building infrastructure that empowers agencies, airlines, and suppliers, Boccardo added.
 
Juspay’s partnership with Sabre comes at a time when the Bengaluru-based firm has expanded its global presence with new offices in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. 
 
India gives most of the company’s revenues and international markets contribute around 2 per cent.
 
The fintech clocked its highest ever revenue, of ~514 crore in financial year 2025 (FY25), up 61 per cent from the previous year. Its profit after tax stood at ~62 crore, marking its first profitable year.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Power wins SECI bids for solar and battery storage projects

IndoSpace Core acquires six logistics parks across India for ₹3,000 cr

Premium

Dream Sports' parent firm leases 169,000 sq ft office space in Worli

Eris Lifesciences to acquire balance 30% stake in Swiss Parenterals

Google-parent Alphabet nears $4 trn mark: What drove its valuation?

Topics :Company NewsDigital Payments

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story