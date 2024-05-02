Cash-strapped Byju's may pay salary to employees for April this week

Cash-strapped edtech firm Byju’s is expecting to pay salaries to its employees for April sometime this week, according to sources. This comes at a time when Byju’s is grappling with the issue of delays in paying salaries to employees.

“There has been a delay in salary. It is expected to be now paid sometime this week,” said a person.

Last month, Byju Raveendran, the founder and chief executive of Byju’s, secured a private debt of about Rs 30 crore to pay March salaries of employees amid financial strains at the edtech company. While senior-level staff received partial payments, teachers and lower-ranking employees were paid in full for March. Earlier, the firm had paid part salaries for February and had delayed payments for March as well. Now, both February and March salaries have been partially settled.





The delay stems from funds raised through a recent rights issue, which have been locked in a 'separate account' due to the ongoing dispute with investors. Byju's has about 15,000 employees, and the total salary burn for the company ranges between Rs 40 and 50 crore, according to sources.

Amid a severe cash crunch, Byju’s has implemented a new policy linking sales staff’s salaries to the revenue they generate every week.

According to a copy of an internal document reviewed by Business Standard, Byju’s will now directly pay a percentage of the weekly revenue generated by each sales staff at the end of the seven-day period.

The policy, introduced in the company from 24 April, would be applicable for a period of four weeks to 21 May 2024. The policy applies to the Inside Sales (IS) and Byju’s Exam Prep (BEP) team. These teams largely focus on generating revenue for Byju’s.





"Starting immediately, 50 per cent of the upfront weekly collection will be directly disbursed to our sales associates every week for the next four weeks," said the document. "For instance, if an associate successfully collects Rs 50,000 in revenue generated from orders between 24 April and 30 April, they will receive Rs 25,000 on 1 May."

The document said that the base salaries for sales team associates will be ‘suspended temporarily’ during this period. “Since the base salary has been suspended, you will not receive any payout or salaries for the given period (when the associate fails to do any revenue in a given week),” said the company.

The percentage of payout will vary based on various factors. These include revenue generated by each employee, their designation, and the number of sales associates working in their team. If the employees at the managerial level fail to retain a specified number of sales associates in the team, it can result in a reduced payout.



Byju’s and its investors are fighting at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over the company’s rights issue of $200 million in a petition alleging oppression and mismanagement. The four investors — Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV (formerly Sequoia) — had sought a stay on the rights issue at less than 99 per cent enterprise valuation compared to Byju’s peak valuation of $22 billion.



The NCLT, in its order on 27 February, has instructed the edtech firm to place funds obtained from the rights issue in an escrow account. However, these funds cannot be withdrawn until the resolution of the matter related to the rights issue, according to sources. This action is part of the oppression and mismanagement petition filed against Byju’s by four of the company’s investors.