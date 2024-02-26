CBI court convicts Bank of Baroda manager after 27 years of chargesheet

A special CBI court in Mumbai has convicted a manager of the Bank of Baroda in two separate cases after 27 years of chargesheet for causing a total loss of over Rs 15 crore to the bank, officials said on Monday.

The CBI had charge-sheeted Ramchandra Shridhar Joshi, then Chief Manager posted in Walkeshwar Road Branch, Mumbai, in 1996 in two cases -- for causing loss of Rs 10.50 crore and Rs five crore -- by fraudulently diverting bank's money to accused conspirators, the agency said in a statement.

The central probe agency had taken over the probe in 1994 and had filed a chargesheet in both cases in 1996, it said.

After the completion of the trial, the special CBI court sentenced him to under two years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs three lakh in the first case and one year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 1.37 lakh in the second case.

"The case against two charge sheeted accused was abated due to their death during trial while another accused was discharged," a CBI spokesperson said.