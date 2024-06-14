The merger of Reliance Industries Ltd-owned Viacom18 and Walt Disney’s Star India, which got NCLT’s green signal last month, may take some more time as antitrust watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI) will conduct a detailed inquiry into the likely impact of the proposed merger, said a senior government official privy to the matter.

“The merger approval of Star India and Viacom18 will take some time as they have filled Form 2 which will require detailed study,” the official said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Giving details about Form 2, Sonam Chandwani, Managing Partner, KS Legal & Associates, said, “Form 2 is a detailed notification form required by the CCI for assessing complex mergers that might significantly impact market competition. Unlike the simpler Form 1, Form 2 demands comprehensive information about the merging entities, market structure, and potential competitive effects.”