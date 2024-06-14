Paytm, which is among India’s most illustrious fintech players, has asked a significant portion of its employees to voluntarily tender their resignations and leave, aiming to conclude the process within a month, according to company insiders.

The verticals most affected include Paytm Payments Bank, Payment Gateway (PG) business, lending, promotions, ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), and offline payments. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the sources, the mandate is to reduce employee costs by about 35 per cent. In 2022-23, the Noida-based company had 29,503 active on-roll employees. The latest data on Paytm’s workforce is awaited.

When contacted, a Paytm spokesperson denied “any forced action on employees” and laying off 30-35 per cent of the workforce, but conceded to “pruning” non-core business areas and “parting of some employees”. There is also dispute over bonuses and severance packages, but this has been denied by the company.

This new development follows a months-long effort to trim the workforce, during which human resources (HR) personnel have verbally apprised employees of their role redundancies, encouraging them to resign voluntarily or face termination.

Affected employees have voiced concerns about the ongoing downsizing exercise and are contemplating legal action against One97 Communications (OCL), the company that operates the Paytm brand. Business Standard has reviewed a copy of one of the emailed complaints addressed to the compliance officer.

“The tech and product verticals are the most impacted, given substantial packages for those working there. They were recruited on high packages after the Covid pandemic. Some employees have voluntarily resigned to ensure their teams are preserved,” disclosed one of the affected employees.

Another employee lamented: “Our notice period commences only when we voluntarily resign. However, there is a blatant disregard for that since HR executives are under pressure to expedite this process.”

Meanwhile, the company's HR department, it is alleged, has been rejecting employee requests for written communication indicating dismissal from services. “HR is informing us that if we don’t resign, our background verification will be negatively impacted, along with our LTIP (long-term incentive plan) bonus, and ultimately we will be terminated. When we point out that one cannot be terminated like this and such procedures can be disputed, HRs retort that they have handled such disputes in the past,” said another affected employee.

A bid to trim costs

A series of dismissals at Paytm have been reported since at least December last year, roughly a month before the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) action on the company’s associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank.

The current downsizing aligns with the firm’s communication to its investors in the last quarter’s financial results (Q4FY24). The company is expecting reductions in employee costs during the ongoing FY25 with an annualised cost saving of Rs 400-500 crore.

Responding to Business Standard’s queries, the Paytm spokesperson stated: “We strongly deny allegations pertaining to any forced action on employees and laying off 30 per cent to 35 per cent of our workforce. As part of our strategic decision outlined in FY24 earnings, we have focused on pruning our non-core business areas which has led to parting of some employees based on business priorities.”



‘Outplacement’ support

Paytm stated that it is offering outplacement support to impacted employees. HR teams, it said, are liaising with over 30 other companies to assist them with outplacement.

But this claim has been disputed by the firm’s employees. “There is absolutely no outplacement support and no transparency about it. This is not the first time such things have been said to us,” another employee said.

A staffer said that HR executives only give affected individuals contact numbers of some placement consultancies as part of the outplacement support. “If you contact them, you get a standard response from these agencies that they will reach out in case something pops up,” said one of the employees quoted above.

Restructuring at Paytm comes amid multiple senior exits at the company. In May, Bhavesh Gupta, president and chief operating officer (COO) of Paytm, resigned citing personal reasons. He was responsible for leading key verticals, such as lending, insurance, payments – online and offline, and consumer payments, besides other obligations, such as driving initiatives including user growth, tackling operations and fraud risks, and compliance. Other exits include the resignation of Paytm Payments Bank's Managing Director and CEO Surinder Chawla in April this year. The same month, Sumit Mathur, the company’s chief marketing officer (CMO), quit the company after a year-long stint.

It has been learnt that Swati Rustagi, chief human resources officer (CHRO), quit the firm last month.

Bonuses and severance packages

What’s bothering most of the employees is that many may have to let go of their joining and retention bonuses as they are being “forced to voluntarily resign”. Some employees are entitled to these bonuses, along with an LTIP, ESOPs (Employee Stock Options), and other components of a CTC (cost-to-company) package.

Bonuses, such as retention and joining, are “subject to recovery” from the company in case an employee leaves before 18 months of taking employment, according to their joining letters. Such CTC components may run into a few lakh rupees for some employees.

Business Standard has reviewed the terms of employment of one of the employees.

“If I voluntarily resign, I am subject to paying back the bonuses to the company since I have not completed 18 months with it. If you resign by a particular date offered by the HR, the company is offering about 25 per cent of the eligible bonus to employees,” an employee said.

Another employee explained how some components of a particular bonus are being communicated to them. “Assuming people get Rs 100 as a payout for the bonus, HR executives have informed over-call that we will not get Rs 50 since it depends on company performance, and at the moment, the company is considering that to be zero. The rest Rs 50 will be received in two instalments -- one in July and the other in January next year,” the person added.

However, Paytm has denied this.

“Reports on bonuses not being paid to outgoing employees are grossly incorrect and misleading. As an organisation we have rigorously ensured fairness and transparency during the process, including providing full notice period, due bonuses to several employees, and outplacement support,” the company said in a statement.