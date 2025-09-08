Venture Catalysts raises ₹150 cr to launch new funds, expand leadership

Multi-stage venture investing platform Venture Catalysts on Monday announced that it has closed a ₹150 crore funding round, comprising a mix of primary and secondary transactions.

The firm said it plans to use the proceeds for leadership expansion, launch of new funds, technology upgrades, including AI-enabled diligence and LP reporting, and geographic expansion across key startup hubs.

“Over the next few quarters, the firm will onboard senior talent across investing, product, and platform, expand its Category II alternative investment fund (AIF) suite, and strengthen on-ground coverage across India’s top startup corridors,” the company said in a statement.

The round drew participation from new backers, including Ashish Kacholia and Group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel of Finquest, LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar of RDB Group. These individuals and firms join existing investors such as Radhakishan Damani (DMart), Kamal Agarwal (Haldiram), Enam Securities, Capri Global, Anil Singhvi (Zee Business), alongside founder-investors Aman Gupta (boAt), Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), Nirmit Parikh (Apna), and Srinath Ramakkrushnan (Zetwerk).

Anuj Golecha, co-founder of Venture Catalysts, said, “Their (investors') confidence affirms our vision of empowering entrepreneurs across all growth stages, from idea-stage ventures through hyper-growth companies, while fostering vibrant accelerator communities and alumni networks. This fresh capital will deepen active deal flow, seed new fund strategies, and enhance the technology backbone that supports our ecosystem, particularly AI-driven solutions that enable investors and founders to collaborate at speed and scale.” Founded in 2016 as an angel network, the group manages more than $500 million across vehicles, with approximately $200 million deployed via syndication over nine years from ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and family offices.