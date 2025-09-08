Home / Companies / News / Venture Catalysts raises ₹150 cr to launch new funds, expand leadership

Venture Catalysts raises ₹150 cr to launch new funds, expand leadership

Over the next few quarters, the firm plans to onboard senior talent across investing, product and platform, and expand its Category II alternative investment fund (AIF) suite

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
Venture Catalysts on Monday announced that it has closed a ₹150 crore funding round. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Multi-stage venture investing platform Venture Catalysts on Monday announced that it has closed a ₹150 crore funding round, comprising a mix of primary and secondary transactions.
 
The firm said it plans to use the proceeds for leadership expansion, launch of new funds, technology upgrades, including AI-enabled diligence and LP reporting, and geographic expansion across key startup hubs.
 
“Over the next few quarters, the firm will onboard senior talent across investing, product, and platform, expand its Category II alternative investment fund (AIF) suite, and strengthen on-ground coverage across India’s top startup corridors,” the company said in a statement.
 
The round drew participation from new backers, including Ashish Kacholia and Group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel of Finquest, LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar of RDB Group. These individuals and firms join existing investors such as Radhakishan Damani (DMart), Kamal Agarwal (Haldiram), Enam Securities, Capri Global, Anil Singhvi (Zee Business), alongside founder-investors Aman Gupta (boAt), Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), Nirmit Parikh (Apna), and Srinath Ramakkrushnan (Zetwerk).
 
Anuj Golecha, co-founder of Venture Catalysts, said, “Their (investors') confidence affirms our vision of empowering entrepreneurs across all growth stages, from idea-stage ventures through hyper-growth companies, while fostering vibrant accelerator communities and alumni networks. This fresh capital will deepen active deal flow, seed new fund strategies, and enhance the technology backbone that supports our ecosystem, particularly AI-driven solutions that enable investors and founders to collaborate at speed and scale.”
 
Founded in 2016 as an angel network, the group manages more than $500 million across vehicles, with approximately $200 million deployed via syndication over nine years from ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs), high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and family offices.
 
Over the past decade, the platform has backed over 400 companies across categories, such as Renee Cosmetics, InsuranceDekho, Assiduus Global, Wiom, and Kissan Konnect. A few unicorns include BharatPe and Pixis. The firm said its cumulative deployment across strategies is approaching $340 million, positioning it among leading domestic venture capital platforms.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vikram Solar bags 336 MW supply order from L&T for Khavda solar project

Mercedes-Benz launches electric version of top SUV to boost luxury push

Hinduja Group to invest ₹7,500 cr in TN, AstraZeneca to expand GITC

Premium

Amazon cuts seller fees, boosts AI tools ahead of festive shopping season

Premium

Balaji Wafers in talks with leading PE firms to sell up to 10% stake

Topics :Venture Catalystsfundings

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story