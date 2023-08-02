Home / Companies / News / CDSCO orders Riemann Labs to stop making cough syrup linked to deaths

CDSCO orders Riemann Labs to stop making cough syrup linked to deaths

WHO had on July 19 issued an alert regarding cough syrup supplied in Cameroon stating an analysis has found that the product contained "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol as contaminants

Press Trust of India New Delhi
File photo of cough syrup. Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 7:27 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in coordination with State Drug Controllers of Madhya Pradesh has directed pharma firm Riemann Labs to halt manufacturing of its cough syrup that was linked to deaths of children in Cameroon.

"In the case of Cameroon, a joint inspection was conducted by CDSCO, sub-zone Indore with SLA, Madhya Pradesh at M/s Riemann Labs, Indore and based on the findings the State Drugs Controller MP has directed the firm to stop the manufacturing activities," Minister of State (MoS) for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) had on July 19 issued an alert regarding cough syrup supplied in Cameroon stating an analysis has found that the product contained "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol as contaminants."

The makers of Naturcold listed paracetamol, phenylephrine hydrochloride, and chlorpheniramine maleate as active ingredients, and a combination of these three is used to relieve symptoms associated with the flu, common cold, and allergic rhinitis, the global health body had said.

Also Read

Poisoned cough syrup traced to India reveals lapses in regulation

Govt orders firm linked to Cameroon cough syrup deaths to stop production

WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup-deaths case in Cameroon

Cough syrup suspected of killing 12 kids in Cameroon might be made in India

Cough syrup row: Zero tolerance on spurious medicines, says Mandaviya

Vodafone enters exclusive national roaming partnership with Germany's 1&1

More than a coal miner: Rebranded Coal India to embrace new identity

Promoter to sell 4.3% stake in Vedanta to raise $500 mn for debt repayment

KKR to acquire majority stake in pallet pooling platform Leap India

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance reports 28.2% rise in Q1 PAT

Topics :Cough syrupCDSCORiemann hypothesisPharma sectorCameroonWorld Health Organization

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story