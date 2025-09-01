Home / Companies / News / L&T-SuFin targets $1 billion GMV in FY26 as B2B ecom growth surges

L&T-SuFin, the B2B e-commerce platform from L&T, has more than doubled GMV to $215 million year-to-date and is aiming to achieve $1 billion GMV in FY26 with expansion and new services

As of July 2025, SuFin had recorded a year-to-date GMV of $215 million, more than 2.35 times the $91 million achieved in July 2024.
L&T-SuFin, the business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce marketplace from the L&T Group, is set to achieve an annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) of $1 billion in FY26, the company said.
 
As of July 2025, SuFin had recorded a year-to-date GMV of $215 million, more than 2.35 times the $91 million achieved in July 2024. It currently offers over 50 product categories and more than 750,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), serving over 60,000 businesses across India.
 
SuFin was launched by L&T in March 2022 as part of the conglomerate’s strategic move to incubate and grow new-age businesses. The name “SuFin” is a conjoined acronym for ‘supply chain’ and ‘finance’. The platform specialises in industrial and construction products, aiming to streamline B2B trade across India. 
 
“We facilitate working capital financing for both buyers and sellers via our financial partners. This transaction-specific funding is quick, easy to access and helps buyers avail cash discounts while ensuring prompt payments to sellers, complementing traditional credit lines. With a strong presence across India and by leveraging the global reach of L&T, we are now gearing up for international expansion for SuFin,” said Bhadresh Pathak, chief executive, L&T-SuFin.
 
SuFin’s e-commerce platform uses a digital system to assess the reliability of trade partners. Its “TRUST Seal” helps both buyers and sellers evaluate the creditworthiness, business ethics and qualitative attributes of their counterparts.
 
The platform also supports sellers with logistics services that reach over 21,000 postal codes across India. In 2025, it introduced its own line of private-labelled safety products, which have gained significant traction.
 
“SuFin plays a key role in achieving our Lakshya strategic plans, wherein we are focusing on growing new-age businesses and increasing their share in L&T’s overall revenue. With its rapid business growth, SuFin has earned a strong market valuation and is well on track to achieving $1 billion GMV in FY26,” said D K Sen, advisor to chairman and managing director, who was instrumental in conceiving the business.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

