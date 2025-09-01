L&T-SuFin targets $1 billion GMV in FY26 as B2B ecom growth surges

L&T-SuFin, the business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce marketplace from the L&T Group, is set to achieve an annualised gross merchandise value (GMV) of $1 billion in FY26, the company said.

As of July 2025, SuFin had recorded a year-to-date GMV of $215 million, more than 2.35 times the $91 million achieved in July 2024. It currently offers over 50 product categories and more than 750,000 stock keeping units (SKUs), serving over 60,000 businesses across India.

ALSO READ: Immigration, visa rule changes from Sept 2025: What students, workers face SuFin was launched by L&T in March 2022 as part of the conglomerate’s strategic move to incubate and grow new-age businesses. The name “SuFin” is a conjoined acronym for ‘supply chain’ and ‘finance’. The platform specialises in industrial and construction products, aiming to streamline B2B trade across India.

“We facilitate working capital financing for both buyers and sellers via our financial partners. This transaction-specific funding is quick, easy to access and helps buyers avail cash discounts while ensuring prompt payments to sellers, complementing traditional credit lines. With a strong presence across India and by leveraging the global reach of L&T, we are now gearing up for international expansion for SuFin,” said Bhadresh Pathak, chief executive, L&T-SuFin. SuFin’s e-commerce platform uses a digital system to assess the reliability of trade partners. Its “TRUST Seal” helps both buyers and sellers evaluate the creditworthiness, business ethics and qualitative attributes of their counterparts.