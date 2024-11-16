SC dismisses Vedanta's review petition to reopen copper plant in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court has dismissed a review petition filed by Vedanta Limited, seeking to reopen its copper smelting plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. This decision reaffirms the plant's closure, which has been in effect since May 2018 due to environmental and public health concerns.

Vedanta's Sterlite Copper plant was a significant contributor to India's copper production. However, it faced persistent allegations of environmental violations, including air and water pollution, which adversely affected local communities. These concerns led to widespread protests.

On May 22, 2018, during a protest demanding the plant's closure, police opened fire, resulting in the deaths of 13 individuals and injuries to several others. In response to the public outcry and environmental concerns, the Tamil Nadu government ordered the plant's closure in same month.

Fight to reopen copper plant

In August 2020, the high court upheld the Tamil Nadu government's decision to close the plant, citing environmental violations and the need to protect public health.

Vedanta appealed the high court's decision. On February 29, 2024, the Supreme Court dismissed Vedanta's plea to reopen the plant, emphasising the importance of the health and welfare of local residents.

Vedanta filed a review petition against the Supreme Court's February 2024 judgment. On October 22, 2024, the Supreme Court dismissed this review petition, stating that there was no error apparent on the face of the record to warrant a review.

With the dismissal of the review petition, the closure of the Sterlite Copper plant remains in effect. Vedanta has expressed intentions to explore further legal options, including the possibility of filing a curative petition, which is a legal remedy available in exceptional circumstances.

Employment and environmental impacts of closure

The plant's closure has had significant economic implications, including the loss of employment for thousands of workers and a reduction in domestic copper production.

A study by the Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS) International estimated a consolidated loss of approximately Rs 14,749 crore to the economy since the shutdown. The plant provided direct employment to around 5,000 individuals and indirectly supported approximately 25,000 jobs through its value chain. Its closure has adversely affected these employment opportunities and disrupted the livelihoods of many associated with the plant's operations, according to reports by The Print and The Hindu Businessline.

On the environmental front, reports have been mixed. Following the plant's shutdown in May 2018, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) reported a significant reduction in sulphur dioxide levels, indicating an improvement in air quality

However, a 2022 study by the Asian Institute of Technology, Bangkok, and the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur, found no significant change in air quality and sulphur dioxide contributions before and after the plant's closure.