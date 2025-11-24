Home / Companies / News / Central Park to invest ₹2,000 cr in luxury residential project in Gurugram

Central Park to invest ₹2,000 cr in luxury residential project in Gurugram

People in the know told Business Standard that the ticket prices for the studio apartments would range between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore, while that for 3 and 4 BHK apartments would be ₹11 cr, ₹15 cr

Real estate
Representative Image
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 6:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NCR-based realty firm Central Park Estates on Monday said it will invest Rs 2,000 crore in its recently launched luxury residential project Delphine, designed for high-yield investors, high net worth individuals (HNIs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs) along the Dwarka Expressway.
 
With an estimated sales realisation of Rs 3,500 crore, the exclusive development will span 7.85 acres located in Sector 104, Gurugram. The project would include two towers of fully serviced studio and one-bedroom residences and four towers of 3- and 4-bedroom residences each.
 
“The total project investment stands at Rs 2,000 crore, funded through internal accruals and capital finance. Construction will be managed in-house and is scheduled to commence in 2026, with completion expected by the year 2032,” the firm said in an official statement.
 
People in the know told Business Standard that the ticket prices for the studio apartments would range between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore, while that for 3 and 4 BHK apartments would be Rs 11 crore and Rs 15 crore onwards, respectively.
 
Speaking on the choice of site, Ankush Kaul, president for sales, marketing and CRM at Central Park, said that Dwarka Expressway is emerging as a high-value real estate corridor with robust infrastructure and growing investor confidence.
 
“Our entry into Dwarka Expressway is a step towards developing Gurugram’s next luxury hub, where infrastructure, design and investment potential come together seamlessly,” Amarjit Bakshi, chairman and managing director at Central Park, added.
 
This comes even as the Delhi NCR market has been seeing a lull in new supply for the July to September period of this year.
 
According to a report by realty firm PropEquity, Delhi NCR saw an 8 per cent drop in new housing supply from 12,906 units in Q3 2024 to 11,936 units in Q3 2025. However, the market also saw a 4 per cent rise in housing sales at 10,990 units in Q3 2025 compared to 10,539 in the same period last year.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

SBI Ventures to launch ₹2,000 crore fund for climate-tech investments

Snowflake says no plans to launch R&D centre in India now

Embassy Developments to launch 6 residential projects valued at ₹10,300 cr

Dr Reddy's gets EU nod for drug used to treat bone-weakening conditions

Apple distributors warn Indian retailers against diverting stocks to Russia

Topics :housing projectsDwarka ExpresswayReal Estate

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story