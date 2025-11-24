Central Park to invest ₹2,000 cr in luxury residential project in Gurugram

NCR-based realty firm Central Park Estates on Monday said it will invest Rs 2,000 crore in its recently launched luxury residential project Delphine, designed for high-yield investors, high net worth individuals (HNIs) and non-resident Indians (NRIs) along the Dwarka Expressway.

With an estimated sales realisation of Rs 3,500 crore, the exclusive development will span 7.85 acres located in Sector 104, Gurugram. The project would include two towers of fully serviced studio and one-bedroom residences and four towers of 3- and 4-bedroom residences each.

“The total project investment stands at Rs 2,000 crore, funded through internal accruals and capital finance. Construction will be managed in-house and is scheduled to commence in 2026, with completion expected by the year 2032,” the firm said in an official statement.

People in the know told Business Standard that the ticket prices for the studio apartments would range between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore, while that for 3 and 4 BHK apartments would be Rs 11 crore and Rs 15 crore onwards, respectively. Speaking on the choice of site, Ankush Kaul, president for sales, marketing and CRM at Central Park, said that Dwarka Expressway is emerging as a high-value real estate corridor with robust infrastructure and growing investor confidence. “Our entry into Dwarka Expressway is a step towards developing Gurugram’s next luxury hub, where infrastructure, design and investment potential come together seamlessly,” Amarjit Bakshi, chairman and managing director at Central Park, added.