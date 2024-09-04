Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Dr Reddy's, Lupin recall products in US due to manufacturing issues: USFDA

Dr Reddy's, Lupin recall products in US due to manufacturing issues: USFDA

Results for unknown impurity were 0.13 per cent and 0.11 per cent, respectively, exceeding the 0.10 per cent specification limit, USFDA noted

Drugs medicine
Representational Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 7:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Lupin are recalling products in the US due to manufacturing issues, as per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc, a subsidiary of Hyderabad-based drug firm, is recalling Ibuprofen tablets in multiple strengths, the US health regulator said in its latest enforcement report.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ibuprofen tablets are indicated for pain relief and fever.

New Jersey-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories Inc. is recalling 103,298 bottles (800 mg); 31,802 bottles (600 mg); and 14,940 bottles (400 mg) of Ibuprofen tablets in the US market, USFDA said.

The company is recalling the affected lot due to "Failed impurities/degradation specifications," it added.

"Results for unknown impurity were 0.13 per cent and 0.11 per cent, respectively, exceeding the 0.10 per cent specification limit," USFDA noted.

More From This Section

Govt awards RIL full quota of Advanced Chemistry Cell under PLI-II

EV maker Kinetic Green to launch family e-scooter in about 18 months

Suzlon Energy sells corporate HQ in Rs 440 crore sale-leaseback deal

India will need 10-20 chip manufacturing plants in next 10 yrs: Semi CEO

Adani Enterprises' first Indian retail bond fully subscribed at launch

The company initiated the Class II nationwide recall on August 6 this year.

USFDA stated that Lupin is recalling 4,554 bottles of Cefixime for Oral Suspension in the market.

The US-based arm of the Mumbai-based drug maker is recalling the affected lot of the drug, used to treat bacterial infections, on account of it being "Subpotent".

Baltimore-based Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. initiated the Class II recall on August 21.

As per the USFDA, a Class II recall is initiated in a situation in which the use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

MCX, Lupin, TechM, Trent among 5 F&O stocks to Buy ahead of August expiry

Dr Reddy's Labs hits record high on pact with Kainomyx for malaria drug

Dr Reddy's Labs shares drop after US FDA gives VIA tag to Vizag facilities

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories joins race to bring new GERD drug to India

Dr Reddy's shares zoom post Nicotinell acquisition; brokerages unimpressed

Topics :Dr ReddysDr Reddy’s Laboratories LupinUSFDA

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story