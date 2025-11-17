Govt seeks time to respond to Sahara plea to sell 88 properties to Adani

The Centre on Monday sought more time from the Supreme Court to reply to Sahara India Commercial Corporation's plea seeking approval to sell 88 properties, including Aamby Valley City in Maharashtra and Sahara Shahar in Lucknow, to Adani Properties.

A Bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and M M Sundresh granted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, four additional weeks and listed the matter after six weeks.

The Court also postponed hearing the applications filed by Sahara employees seeking release of unpaid salaries.

Why did the Centre ask for more time?

During the hearing, the Solicitor General further requested that the Ministry of Cooperation be added as a party, citing the involvement of multiple cooperative societies. Meanwhile, Amicus Curiae (friend of the Court) Senior Advocate Shekhar Naphade told the Bench that he has been receiving claims relating to properties not disclosed by Sahara. He asked that the company be directed to publish a full list of its assets on its website. However, the Court did not issue any directions on this request. What is Sahara’s proposal before the Supreme Court? In the last hearing, the Bench had sought responses from the Centre and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on the application by Sahara.