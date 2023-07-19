Centre moots unified portal for drug regulation to build trust in quality

The Indian drug regulatory system is in for an overhaul as the Centre is working creating a unified online portal for developing a digital drugs regulatory system (DRS).

After a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ (brainstorming conclave) in Hyderabad in February that discussed problems that drug regulators and stakeholders face, the Centre has now set the ball rolling on developing a unified portal for all regulatory activities.



“India follows a system where both Central and the state Governments have important roles to play in issuing manufacturing licenses and regulating the drugs sector. The Chintan Shivir recognised the need for a common set of standards and regulations accepted by both central and state authorities,” a senior government official had told Business Standard in March. He had added that steps are being taken to harmonise regulatory requirements, processes, and databases in states to ensure consistency in evaluating approving drugs. A committee was set up after the Hyderabad conclave under the pharmaceuticals department secretary to present a road map for a drug regulatory overhaul. Committee included the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), joint secretary (drugs) of the Union health ministry, and nodal officers from states

Recently a proposal for the same has been shared by the DCGI Rajiv Singh Raghuvanshi with all state drug controllers, pharma manufacturing associations, customs, Bureau of Indian Standards, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Department of Consumer Affairs etc. Stakeholders have been asked to provide their comments and suggestions.



Business Standard has seen a copy of the proposal.

It notes that the Central Drugs Standard and Control Organisation (CDSCO) has taken multiple initiatives in the past to create stakeholder engagement through online platforms. However, these have been mostly developed and implemented in silos over the years and are hosted and operated from individual domain names. Therefore, it does not offer a single-window experience for applicants and government officials.



Apart from the CDSCO website, there are portals like Sugam online (online licensing portal of CDSCO launched in 2016), MD online (application of manufacturing and import of medical devices), Sugam labs (information management system for Central Drugs Testing Laboratories), ONDLS (licensing system for state authorities), etc.

The Centre is moving towards having a DRS with ‘an aim to build trust and confidence on quality of drugs in the domestic and global market, transparency and accountability in the regulation of quality of drugs, effective enforcement of quality, safety and efficacy at the field level and ensuring compliance to the Indian pharmacopeia and standards’, the proposal said.



The DRS will take care of integration of multiple government agencies in drug licensing and permission; create a database of manufacturers, excipients, intermediates, marketers, primary packaging material suppliers; Registration of all vendors, stakeholders for track and trace of supply chain; Master Registration of drugs - online database of licensed entities, permitted products; Database of non-standard, adulterated drugs in public domain; Measure and monitor corrective outcomes of vigilance among others. (See chart).

Industry experts have said India’s fragmented regulatory system is a challenge for procurers and quality assurance. “The manufacturers change the source of the active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) or even excipients, and these key changes are not necessarily reported to the state regulator,” said an industry insider.



