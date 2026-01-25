Chennai Petroleum Corp reports ₹1,002 cr Q3 profit on strong margins

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd reported a consolidated profit of Rs 1,001.59 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter, driven by sustained operational excellence, the company said.

The city-headquartered company had posted a net profit of Rs 20.78 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the nine-month period ending December 31, 2025, CPCL's net profit grew to Rs 1,680.85 crore, compared with a net loss of Rs 255.83 crore in the year-ago period, the group company of IndianOil Corporation Ltd said in a press release.

CPCL achieved a crude throughput of 2.79 million metric tonne during the October-December quarter, up from 2.55 million metric tonne in the same period last year.