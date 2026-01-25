DP Abhushan eyes Rs 4,000 cr revenue in FY26; plans multi-state expansion

Jewellery retailer DP Abhushan, which is eyeing Rs 3,900-4,000 crore revenue this financial year, is planning to foray into Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, a top company executive has said.

"We are currently present in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan with 11 stores in 10 cities. Now we have a plan to expand into more states and are entering into Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra, by adding 3-5 stores annually. We are in expansion mode and expecting around Rs 3,900-4,000 crore revenue in 2025-26. In FY25, we closed the revenue at Rs 3,300 crore," DP Abhushan Promoter Vikas Kataria told PTI.

The company is planning for 20-25 per cent annual growth.

Besides, after 2-3 years, D P Abhushan is planning to expand to the North and other parts of the country. The Ratlam-headquartered company has Rs 15-20 crore capex to fund its expansion, he said adding that "we are doing this funding through internal accrual". At present, the company has a debt of Rs 170-180 crore. "At present, all our stores are company-owned and managed. However, going forward we will consider the franchise model with the right opportunity," he stated. This expansion will mainly be in tier II and III cities and smaller towns, where there is immense opportunity. "We are more focused on the domestic market, and tier II and III cities because the potential here is very good. Especially tier II and III cities present less competition and good potential," he added.