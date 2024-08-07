Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Cholamandalam General's 62% biz to be motor insurance portfolio: MD

Cholamandalam General's 62% biz to be motor insurance portfolio: MD

The Chennai-based company recorded a Gross Written Premium of Rs 1,945 cr for the April-June 2024 quarter, a growth of 14.3 per cent compared to the industry average of 12.4 per cent

insurance
Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd has recorded a Gross Written Premium of Rs 6,200 cr in FY'23 with a growth of 27.6 per cent over the corresponding period
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 11:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The motor insurance vertical of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd will contribute to 62-63 per cent of the business by the end of this financial year, a top official of the company said.

The company, a joint venture between Murugappa Group and Japan-based Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group, also expects to increase its equity investments, Managing Director V Suryanarayanan said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The city-based company recorded a Gross Written Premium of Rs 1,945 cr for the April-June 2024 quarter, a growth of 14.3 per cent compared to the industry average of 12.4 per cent.

Briefing reporters, Suryanarayanan said the company expects motor insurance to make up 62-63 per cent of its business by the end of the current financial year, while it was looking at strong growth in the health insurance portfolio.

"We expect motor insurance (portfolio) to be at around 62-63 per cent by the end of the year (from the current 60 per cent), commercial vehicle insurance will be 16 per cent, health should be 17 per cent and crop loan should witness marginal growth," he said.

According to a company statement, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance is the sole insurer for the athletes in the ongoing Olympics in Paris, in association with the Sports Authority of India.

"We are pleased to inform that we have covered 99 athletes out of the total 117 players in the Olympics in Paris under the GH policy of Sports Authority of India. Both medalist Manu Bhaker and (Shooting bronze medalist) Swapnil Suresh Kusale are covered under our policy," the company statement said.

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's AUM touch Rs 3.14 trn mark in July

Majority of retail distributors resume ops in Bangladesh, says Marico

Zomato allows customers to add cash delivery balance to their accounts

Balance sheet consolidated, RIL ready for next level of growth: Ambani

Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani draws nil salary for 4th yr in a row

On the increase in equity investments, he said the company expects the equity investments book, currently at 4.5 per cent, to grow to 10 per cent.

Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd has recorded a Gross Written Premium of Rs 6,200 cr in FY'23 with a growth of 27.6 per cent over the corresponding period, the statement added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Q1 results: PAT up 29.7% at Rs 942 cr

Biochemist Govindarajan Padmanabhan to be awarded 1st Vigyan Ratna award

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu medal event underway

India always cares for, looks after interests of Global South: Piyush Goyal

Amfi reiterates demand to extend grandfathering of indexation benefits

Topics :Cholamandalam Investment and Finance CompanyChola MS General InsuranceMotor insurance

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story