ICICI Prudential Life Insurance's AUM touch Rs 3.14 trn mark in July

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Wednesday said that its assets under management have crossed a significant milestone and touched Rs 3.14 lakh crore as on July 31.

The company has covered 9.84 crore lives and the total in-force sum assured exceeds Rs 35 lakh crore, as per an official statement.

* Sourav Ganguly appointed on the board of Blue Ocean Corporation



Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly was on Wednesday appointed on the board of Blue Ocean Corporation.

The corporation, which is into supply chain management consulting and training, is aiming to grow its business in the UK, Middle East and India, as per an official statement.