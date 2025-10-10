Home / Companies / News / Cholamandalam Investment to raise ₹1,000 crore via 5-year secured bonds

Cholamandalam Investment to raise ₹1,000 crore via 5-year secured bonds

The company will issue secured NCDs maturing in October 2030 with a 7.58% coupon, as easing yields are expected to revive corporate bond market activity

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company has invited bids on Monday to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) maturing on October 14, 2030, offering a coupon rate of 7.58 per cent.
 
The issue comes as corporate bond activity, which surged in the first quarter of FY26, slowed during the second quarter amid rising borrowing costs. Market participants, however, expect a rebound soon, with easing bond yields likely to rekindle investor interest in the debt segment.
 

Topics :Cholamandalam InvestmentCholamandalam Investment & FinanceNCD issuance

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

