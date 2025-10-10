Home / Companies / News / Uber joins Ola, Rapido in full rollout of subscription driver model

Uber joins Ola, Rapido in full rollout of subscription driver model

The move aligns Uber with rivals Ola and Rapido amid GST ambiguity and driver pushback against commissions, marking a major shift in India's ride-hailing model

Uber, Uber Bike, Moto rebrand, two-wheelers, bike taxis, Rapido, Ola, Bengaluru regulations, Karnataka High Court, Uber Courier, gig economy, traffic congestion
Under the previous commission-based model, Uber charged 15–20 per cent commission per ride, a structure that drivers said significantly reduced their earnings.
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:04 PM IST
Uber, the global mobility aggregator, has moved to a subscription-based model for all its driver partners across cars, autos, and bikes, marking a significant shift in its operating strategy in India. The transition to a full subscription model was completed two weeks ago and has now been rolled out nationwide.
 
With this, all major ride-hailing platforms—Uber, Rapido, and Ola—now operate on subscription-based systems.
 
Shift driven by competition and tax uncertainty
 
The change comes amid two key factors: intensifying competition from Rapido, which has been expanding aggressively and attracting drivers through its subscription model, and a lack of clarity over the applicable Goods and Services Tax (GST) on commission-based aggregators.
 
Confirming the move, the company said in a statement:
 
“In line with the changed market practices, we are now running on a subscription model across all form factors including cars, autos and bikes. In the absence of GST clarity on this operating model, this transition reflects the larger industry evolution towards SaaS-based facilitation, already well-embedded in practice.”
 
In an earlier interview with Business Standard in July 2025, Domnic Taylor, regional general manager – Rides, Uber, had said that the company was testing the subscription model and was “open to alternative business models.”
 
Drivers to benefit from higher earnings share
 
Under the previous commission-based model, Uber charged 15–20 per cent commission per ride, a structure that drivers said significantly reduced their earnings.
 
“In the subscription model, almost the entire money goes to the driver. At present, Uber has launched daily and monthly subscription plans for driver partners,” said a driver using the Uber platform.
 
This shift enables drivers to retain a larger share of their income while providing Uber with predictable revenue through fixed subscription fees.
 
GST structure influences business model choice
 
The switch is also influenced by how GST is applied to the two operational models.
 
Currently, cab aggregators follow two systems:
 
*  Commission-based model (earlier followed by Uber and Ola): GST of 5 per cent without input tax credit (ITC) or 12 per cent with ITC.
 
*  SaaS-based subscription model (followed by Namma Yatri and Rapido): GST of 18 per cent, paid by the driver.
 
This dual structure has created a tax disparity, prompting companies to reconsider their frameworks.
 
“Since there is no clarity on GST, it does not make sense for a commission-based system. The issue is about different tax structures for similar services,” said an industry expert.

Topics :Uber IndiaOlaCab driverCompanies

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

