CCI clears ChrysCapital's proposal to acquire stake in Nash Industries

Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday approved home-grown private equity firm ChrysCapital's proposal to acquire a stake in Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd.

Mumbai-based ChrysCapital is acquiring stakes through its three affiliates, ChrysCapital Fund X, Two Infinity Partners and Blue Wave Investments Ltd. These entities invest in different sectors.

"The proposed combination pertains to the acquisition by ChrysCapital Fund X, Two Infinity Partners and Blue Wave Investments Limited (collectively, the Acquirers), collectively, of certain equity share capital of Nash Industries (I) Private Limited (Target)," the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a release.

Nash Industries is engaged in the business of box build solutions and metal stamping. The acquirers are private equity investors, belonging to the ChrysCapital Group.