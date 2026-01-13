Home / Companies / News / Standard Chartered Bank won't push standalone credit cards going forward

Standard Chartered Bank won't push standalone credit cards going forward

Bank will focus on multiproduct relationships with individual clients, which is anchored in wealth solutions, and international banking

Standard Chartered
premium
Photo: Bloomberg
Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 8:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
UK-headquartered Standard Chartered Bank (StanC), as a part of its retail business in India, will not push standalone credit cards going forward, rather it would offer cards to customers who have deep-seated multiproduct relationships with the bank for lifestyle and payment privileges. However, the bank is not looking to exit the standalone credit card business, but just that it would not make significant additions to its existing portfolio.
 
Its retail strategy is now focused on multiproduct relationships with individual and SME (small and medium enterprise) clients, anchored in wealth solutions and international banking, rather than pushing standalone single-product offerings. As a result, its outstanding credit card portfolio is unlikely to see significant additions.
 
StanC has already sold its personal loan business to Kotak Mahindra Bank.
 
“We will focus on multiproduct relationships with individual clients, which is anchored in wealth solutions, international banking, and seamless consistent services. What we will not like to do is standalone single-product push with the customers. Our strategy is to have deep-seated meaningful relationships with clients and SMEs,” said Aditya Mandloi, managing director, wealth retail banking head – India & South Asia.
 
The bank has 700,000 credit cards, and of that 550,000 are standalone cards. The rest 150,000 credit cards are multiproduct relationships, and the bank will keep deep-mining this segment.
 
“For the balance, our engagement with them continues to try and see how we can get them to feel interested based on their own needs of availing of various offers beyond credit cards,” Mandloi said, adding that credit card as a retail offering is a mainstay of retail and wealth bank strategy.
 
“What the bank will not do is go and solicit standalone cards from the market. We will offer our new cards to customers who have a relationship with us so that they are able to avail of the lifestyle payment privileges that come along with credit cards,” he said.
 
The bank said it has revamped its priority banking proposition in the country. At the core of the refreshed priority proposition is the bank’s wealth expertise, enabling clients to grow, manage and protect their wealth through a comprehensive suite of solutions, supported by a team of wealth specialists and relationship managers. The bank is also investing in offering bespoke, personalised experiences to clients through dedicated priority banking centres within existing branches. Currently, the bank has 20 such centres, and would add another 15 in 2026. The bank has 98 branches in India, and eventually it would look to convert all its branches into dedicated priority centres.
 
Additionally, the bank said its priority banking proposition includes “Priority Exclusives”, which offers curated lifestyle, travel, and wellness privileges. Priority exclusives include access to lifestyle benefits and experiences, and the “Beyond Credit Card”, an invite-only metal card for priority clients, that’s in sync with the aspirations of the global Indian.
 
As of now, about 125,000 customers of the bank are eligible for this invite-only credit card.
 
Under its retail banking framework, the bank has defined thresholds: up to ₹15 lakh is Personal Banking; ₹15 lakh to ₹50 lakh is Emerging Affluent; ₹50 lakh to ₹2.5 crore is Priority Banking; ₹2.5 crore to $1 million is Enhanced Priority; and above $1 million is Private Banking.
 
“India continues to be a strategic growth market for our wealth and retail banking business. Our enhanced priority proposition, including the launch of Beyond Credit Card, reflects our commitment to further entrench ourselves within the wealth and affluent segment. Our client continuum, global network, and wealth expertise uniquely position Standard Chartered as a leading international wealth player,” Mandloi said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HCLTech expects acquisitions to add nearly 1.5% to revenue next fiscal

Ducati India plans 10 new model launches in 2026, price reveal soon

RedTape founders look to sell majority stake, approach Blackstone, KKR

zingbus bets on demand-led expansion to hit ₹350 crore revenue in FY26

PhysicsWallah plans to open 70 offline centres each year: CFO Sachdeva

Topics :Standard Chartered BankCredit Cardretail banking

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 6:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story