Standard Chartered Bank won't push standalone credit cards going forward

The bank said it has revamped its priority banking proposition in the country. At the core of the refreshed priority proposition is the bank’s wealth expertise, enabling clients to grow, manage and protect their wealth through a comprehensive suite of solutions, supported by a team of wealth specialists and relationship managers. The bank is also investing in offering bespoke, personalised experiences to clients through dedicated priority banking centres within existing branches. Currently, the bank has 20 such centres, and would add another 15 in 2026. The bank has 98 branches in India, and eventually it would look to convert all its branches into dedicated priority centres.