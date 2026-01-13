HCLTech expects acquisitions to add nearly 1.5% to revenue next fiscal

HCLTech expects its recent large acquisitions to contribute about 1.5 per cent of its topline next fiscal year, chief executive officer and managing director C Vijayakumar said, as the company focuses on newer areas of revenue in a subdued macroeconomic environment.

India’s third-largest IT services provider spent nearly $400 million to buy two companies last month — the telecom solutions business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Jaspersoft, a unit of Cloud Software Group — to beef up capabilities in 5G network transformation and data and artificial intelligence units, respectively.

“The acquisitions will be completed in the fourth quarter or the first quarter of the next fiscal (FY27), and we think they will help by 1.5 per cent of revenue for the next fiscal,” Vijayakumar said in an interaction with Business Standard on Tuesday.

IT companies are looking to diversify and look beyond traditional revenue segments, as growth has remained damp over the last few years. That has also resulted in them posting low single-digit growth at the same time. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is diversifying into data centres, while Infosys and other companies are focusing on cybersecurity as a vertical or Australia as a geography to expand. Spending in traditional or legacy areas has been stable and not deteriorated, he highlighted. “Some industries are seeing a lot more traction, and while at some point the spend will come back, we are trying to find new growth avenues.”

Those new areas include industry AI solutions, AI engineering, agentic AI, physical AI, AI factory and even its proprietary IPs — something the company classifies as advanced AI. Revenue in that business was $148 million for the third quarter ended December 31, with $50 million added in the last three months. It excludes classical AI, machine learning and robotic process automation (RPA) technologies. The deal with HPE will help HCLTech strengthen its engineering and AI-led network propositions to global communication service providers. The telecommunications business, which contributed 12 per cent to the topline, grew the fastest at 11.7 per cent. On the other hand, buying Jaspersoft will enable Actian, HCLSoftware’s data division, to address increased demand for its metadata management, data catalog and data governance solutions.