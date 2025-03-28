CIEL HR Group acquires Vibrant Screen to strengthen HR solutions portfolio

CIEL HR Group on Friday announced the acquisition of Vibrant Screen (VSPL), one of India’s largest providers of background verification solutions.

With over 24 years of expertise, VSPL offers a comprehensive suite of verification services, including employment, education, address, criminal records, database listing, credit history, drug tests, and identity checks, designed to help organisations mitigate risks and ensure safe hiring practices. The company serves a diverse client base of over 240 organisations across the BFSI and IT sectors, including Fortune 500 companies. It has a strong reputation for its operational efficiency, technological innovation, and compliance with international standards.

CIEL HR has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, including Jombay, Aargee Staffing, Courseplay, and Thomas Assessments / People Metrics. By virtue of these additions, CIEL HR has strengthened its offerings by adding HR tech solutions to its portfolio. By integrating these platforms, it has positioned itself in the industry as a tech-led HR solutions company. As India’s only provider of comprehensive, tech-driven HR solutions, CIEL HR supports every stage of the employee lifecycle.

"The addition of VSPL's capabilities represents a strategic milestone in our growth trajectory, enhancing our HR solutions," said K Pandiarajan, executive chairperson of CIEL HR Group. "In today's technology-driven business environment, thorough background verification is a must-have for building trustworthy teams and maintaining a company’s credibility. By bringing VSPL's expertise under our umbrella, we're offering our clients another layer of confidence in their hiring decisions while moving closer to our vision of being a truly comprehensive HR solutions provider."

This strategic acquisition aligns with CIEL’s vision of being a comprehensive HR solutions provider, enabling it to deliver enhanced value to clients.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, managing director and chief executive officer of CIEL HR, said: "Our clients increasingly seek integrated HR solutions that streamline their processes while maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance. The addition of Vibrant Screen's verification expertise allows us to meet this demand head-on. The acquisition of Vibrant Screen represents a natural progression in CIEL HR Group's growth strategy, adding a critical service component that modern businesses increasingly rely on. The combined technological capabilities of both organisations will further enhance our service offerings to our stakeholders."

Implementing advanced technology for background verification is critical in mitigating fraudulent activities. Early intervention through comprehensive employee background checks, coupled with ongoing monitoring throughout an employee's tenure, can help minimise operational oversight costs. This proactive approach prevents fraud and maintains vigilance against future fraudulent activities. CIEL aims to deliver the best holistic hiring solution to its clients by acquiring VSPL.

Vibhav Kapoor, founder and chief executive officer of Vibrant Screen, said: “Our partnership with CIEL HR marks a significant step forward, paving the way to new opportunities for innovation and service expansion for our valued clients. With a shared commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, this collaboration is both a strategic and exciting move. Together, we will extend our verification solutions to a broader network of organisations while leveraging CIEL’s extensive industry presence and technological strengths.”